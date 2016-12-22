2016 Christmas Schedules- – click here

Christmas Schedules Gateway 97.8 – 2016
Saturday 24th December – Monday 2nd Jan 2017
Saturday 24th December -Christmas Eve-
0800 – Great Destinations with Keri Jones
0900 – Weekend Breakfast with Laura Anderson
1200 – Coffee and Tea with Tyler Pittaway
1500 – The UK Soul Chart with Brett Costello
1700 – Cool Soul with Neil Matthew
1900 – All the Hits with Pat Sharp
2200 – Norad and the Evening Crew in search of Santa with Danny Lawrence
Sunday 25th December – Christmas Day
0000 – Last Night of the Proms -Basildon Style -Basildon Choral Society
0200 – Through the Night with Ros Connors
0700- Basildon Choral Society Christmas concert
0800- Last Night of the Proms -Basildon Style -Basildon Choral Society
1000- 70s Glam Rock with Keith Fisher
1200 – Christmas Panto Show with Simon Fielding and Sophie Ladds
1300 – Christmas Day with Santa
1500 – The Queen’s Speech – Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
1505 – Christmas Day with Santa continues
1600 – The Inspiration Zone Christmas Day special with Jag Singh
1700 – The Christmas Party with John Taylor
1800 – La Danse Fantastique Christmas Concert
1900 – Best of British with Matt Graveling
2000 -Danny’s Christmas Day Hamper With Danny Lawrence
2100 – Billericay Pastor show with Danny Lawrence
2200 – Tom’s Perfect Playlists with Tom Lowe
Monday 26th December – Boxing Day
0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors
0700 – Gateway Gold with Tom pretty
0800 – Sounds Familiar – We Remember Yvonne Williams
1000 – Gateway Reception Party with Chris Tiernan
1100 – Radio Club Christmas Show
1200 – Steps in to Christmas with Faye Tozer
1500 – The Platters Show – Danny Lawrence meets The Platters
1600 – Christmas on Vinyl with Richard Yates
1800 – 90s Dance with John Taylor
1900 – Cool Soul with Neil Matthew
2100 – The Chill Factor with Colin Hanslip
2300 – Pirate Radio Memories with Johnny Lewis
Tuesday 27th December – Bank Holiday
0100 – Through the Night with Ros Connors
0700 – Gateway Gold with Tom Pretty
0800 – Matt Monro Special with Danny Lawrence
0900 – All Time 100 Movie Songs with Claire Sturgess
1700 – Totally 80s One Hit Wonders with Gary King
1900 – Chart of the Year with David Webster -live
2100 – The Record Shop with Cat Norris
2200 – Nice and Easy with Steve King
2300 – Late Night Love with Vish
Wednesday 28th December –
0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors
0700 – Gateway Gold with Tom Pretty
0800 – Danny meets comedian Johnny Clark
0900 – 99 From the Noughties with Emma B
1700 – Totally 90s Christmas with Gary King
1900 – Gateway to Rock – With Aris (rpt)
2100 – Digital Blues with Ashwyn Smyth
2300 – Late Night Love with Vish
Thursday 29th December
0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors
0600 – Gateway Gold with Tom Pretty
0700 – The Brighter Breakfast with Richard Becker
1000 – Daytime with Vish
1300 – Good Afternoon with Laura Anderson
1600 – Drivetime with Ros Connors
1900 – Strictly 80s with Richard Becker
2100 – A World of Difference with Dave Montier
2200 – Back to the 70s with Paul Higgins
2300 – Late Night Love with Vish
Friday 30th December
0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors
0700 – The Brighter Breakfast with Danny Lawrence
1000 – Daytime with Josh
1300 – Good Afternoon with Laura Anderson
1600 – All The Hits with Pat Sharp
1900 – The Urban Meltdown with Brett Costello
2100 – Club Classics with Sean Bell
2200 – Funky Gateway with Mickey 1
Saturday 31st December – New years Eve
0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors
0800 – Great Destinations with Keri Jones
0900 – Weekend Breakfast with Laura Anderson
1200 – Coffee and Tea with John Jenkins
1500 – UK Soul Chart with Brett Costello
1600 – Pre New Years Eve Bash – with David Webster
1800- All The Hits – The New Year’s Mix with Pat Sharp
Sunday 1st January 2017
0000 – All the Hits- The New Year’s Mix with Pat Sharp
0200 – Through the Night with Ros Connors
0700 – The Chill Factor with Colin Hanslip
0900 – The New Years Chill with Nigel Williams
1200 – A World of Diference with Dave Montier
1300 – The Urban Meltdown with Brett Costello
1500 – 80s Soul and Funk show with John Taylor
1600 – Chart of the Year with David Webster
1800 – Back to the 70s with Paul Higgins
1900 – Best of British with Matt Graveling
2000 – Digitial Blues with Ashwyn Smythe
2200 – Tom’s Perfect Playlists with Tom Lowe
Monday 2nd January 2017 – Bank Holiday
0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors
0700 – Gateway Gold with Tom Pretty
0800 – Stars of 2016 with Paul Hayes
1100 – All Time 100 Greatest Movie Songs- with Claire Sturgess
1900 – Cool Soul with Neil Matthew
2100 – The Chill Factor with Colin Hanslip
2300 – Late Night Love with Vish