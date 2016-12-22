2016 Christmas Schedules- – click here

Christmas Schedules Gateway 97.8 – 2016

Saturday 24th December – Monday 2nd Jan 2017

Saturday 24th December -Christmas Eve-

0800 – Great Destinations with Keri Jones

0900 – Weekend Breakfast with Laura Anderson

1200 – Coffee and Tea with Tyler Pittaway

1500 – The UK Soul Chart with Brett Costello

1700 – Cool Soul with Neil Matthew

1900 – All the Hits with Pat Sharp

2200 – Norad and the Evening Crew in search of Santa with Danny Lawrence

Sunday 25th December – Christmas Day

0000 – Last Night of the Proms -Basildon Style -Basildon Choral Society

0200 – Through the Night with Ros Connors

0700- Basildon Choral Society Christmas concert

0800- Last Night of the Proms -Basildon Style -Basildon Choral Society

1000- 70s Glam Rock with Keith Fisher

1200 – Christmas Panto Show with Simon Fielding and Sophie Ladds

1300 – Christmas Day with Santa

1500 – The Queen’s Speech – Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

1505 – Christmas Day with Santa continues

1600 – The Inspiration Zone Christmas Day special with Jag Singh

1700 – The Christmas Party with John Taylor

1800 – La Danse Fantastique Christmas Concert

1900 – Best of British with Matt Graveling

2000 -Danny’s Christmas Day Hamper With Danny Lawrence

2100 – Billericay Pastor show with Danny Lawrence

2200 – Tom’s Perfect Playlists with Tom Lowe

Monday 26th December – Boxing Day

0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors

0700 – Gateway Gold with Tom pretty

0800 – Sounds Familiar – We Remember Yvonne Williams

1000 – Gateway Reception Party with Chris Tiernan

1100 – Radio Club Christmas Show

1200 – Steps in to Christmas with Faye Tozer

1500 – The Platters Show – Danny Lawrence meets The Platters

1600 – Christmas on Vinyl with Richard Yates

1800 – 90s Dance with John Taylor

1900 – Cool Soul with Neil Matthew

2100 – The Chill Factor with Colin Hanslip

2300 – Pirate Radio Memories with Johnny Lewis

Tuesday 27th December – Bank Holiday

0100 – Through the Night with Ros Connors

0700 – Gateway Gold with Tom Pretty

0800 – Matt Monro Special with Danny Lawrence

0900 – All Time 100 Movie Songs with Claire Sturgess

1700 – Totally 80s One Hit Wonders with Gary King

1900 – Chart of the Year with David Webster -live

2100 – The Record Shop with Cat Norris

2200 – Nice and Easy with Steve King

2300 – Late Night Love with Vish

Wednesday 28th December –

0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors

0700 – Gateway Gold with Tom Pretty

0800 – Danny meets comedian Johnny Clark

0900 – 99 From the Noughties with Emma B

1700 – Totally 90s Christmas with Gary King

1900 – Gateway to Rock – With Aris (rpt)

2100 – Digital Blues with Ashwyn Smyth

2300 – Late Night Love with Vish

Thursday 29th December

0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors

0600 – Gateway Gold with Tom Pretty

0700 – The Brighter Breakfast with Richard Becker

1000 – Daytime with Vish

1300 – Good Afternoon with Laura Anderson

1600 – Drivetime with Ros Connors

1900 – Strictly 80s with Richard Becker

2100 – A World of Difference with Dave Montier

2200 – Back to the 70s with Paul Higgins

2300 – Late Night Love with Vish

Friday 30th December

0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors

0700 – The Brighter Breakfast with Danny Lawrence

1000 – Daytime with Josh

1300 – Good Afternoon with Laura Anderson

1600 – All The Hits with Pat Sharp

1900 – The Urban Meltdown with Brett Costello

2100 – Club Classics with Sean Bell

2200 – Funky Gateway with Mickey 1

Saturday 31st December – New years Eve

0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors

0800 – Great Destinations with Keri Jones

0900 – Weekend Breakfast with Laura Anderson

1200 – Coffee and Tea with John Jenkins

1500 – UK Soul Chart with Brett Costello

1600 – Pre New Years Eve Bash – with David Webster

1800- All The Hits – The New Year’s Mix with Pat Sharp

Sunday 1st January 2017

0000 – All the Hits- The New Year’s Mix with Pat Sharp

0200 – Through the Night with Ros Connors

0700 – The Chill Factor with Colin Hanslip

0900 – The New Years Chill with Nigel Williams

1200 – A World of Diference with Dave Montier

1300 – The Urban Meltdown with Brett Costello

1500 – 80s Soul and Funk show with John Taylor

1600 – Chart of the Year with David Webster

1800 – Back to the 70s with Paul Higgins

1900 – Best of British with Matt Graveling

2000 – Digitial Blues with Ashwyn Smythe

2200 – Tom’s Perfect Playlists with Tom Lowe

Monday 2nd January 2017 – Bank Holiday

0000 – Through the Night with Ros Connors

0700 – Gateway Gold with Tom Pretty

0800 – Stars of 2016 with Paul Hayes

1100 – All Time 100 Greatest Movie Songs- with Claire Sturgess

1900 – Cool Soul with Neil Matthew

2100 – The Chill Factor with Colin Hanslip

2300 – Late Night Love with Vish