Coffee & Tea – 11th February

Happy Saturday!
It was snowing on the journey in – which proved interesting to say the least… Producer Jack couldn’t resist writing words on the bonnet of my car – but I can’t say I’m surprised that happened.
On a personal and totally unrelated note; as a Pink Floyd fan I was delighted to hear there’s a covers group called Think Floyd playing The Towngate tonight! You can see the poster below:
Anyway – hope you’ve had a great week thus far. Here’s what came up this week:
Here are the strange stories I mentioned this week:
- The most expensive strawberries EVER
- The Welsh X-Files experience from 1977
- The man that regrets tattooing his eyelids
- Speed bumps for cyclists are a thing now
On this day in music:
- 1972, During their The Dark Side of The Moon tour, Pink Floyd appeared at the Free Trade Hall, Manchester where the show was abandoned
after 25 minutes due to a power cut
- 1989, Paula Abdul started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Straight Up’, the first of three No.1’s in 1989, a No.3 hit in the UK
- 2007, Mika went to No.1 on the UK album chart with his debut album ‘Life In Cartoon Motion.’
In your celeb birthdays, we have:
- Taylor Lautner, 25
- Kelly Rowland, 36
- Jennifer Aniston, 48
For your trip back in time:
This week’s song was actually a request on text – and what a tune it was! I played Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) from 1985. Check out the video below:
That’s your lot from me this week. I’ll be back in your ears next Saturday from 12. Until then, have a good week!
