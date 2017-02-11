Coffee & Tea – 11th February

Happy Saturday!

It was snowing on the journey in – which proved interesting to say the least… Producer Jack couldn’t resist writing words on the bonnet of my car – but I can’t say I’m surprised that happened.

On a personal and totally unrelated note; as a Pink Floyd fan I was delighted to hear there’s a covers group called Think Floyd playing The Towngate tonight! You can see the poster below:

Anyway – hope you’ve had a great week thus far. Here’s what came up this week:

Here are the strange stories I mentioned this week:

On this day in music:

, During their The Dark Side of The Moon tour, Pink Floyd appeared at the Free Trade Hall, Manchester where the show was abandoned after 25 minutes due to a power cut 1989 , Paula Abdul started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Straight Up’, the first of three No.1’s in 1989, a No.3 hit in the UK

, Paula Abdul started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Straight Up’, the first of three No.1’s in 1989, a No.3 hit in the UK 2007, Mika went to No.1 on the UK album chart with his debut album ‘Life In Cartoon Motion.’

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

Taylor Lautner, 25

Kelly Rowland, 36

Jennifer Aniston, 48

For your trip back in time:

This week’s song was actually a request on text – and what a tune it was! I played Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) from 1985. Check out the video below:

That’s your lot from me this week. I’ll be back in your ears next Saturday from 12. Until then, have a good week!