Coffee & Tea – 17th December

Afternoon!

If you’re anything like me; you’ll have left all of your Christmas Shopping to the last minute… I mean, I bought my work’s Secret Santa gift before buying for my own family. Isn’t that just terrible?!

Anyway, as we get closer to the big day – we heard from Santa again this week with some excellent Christmas puns and Christmas cracker jokes that were never meant to be heard by anyone… ever.

Alas, we still rely on him to deliver presents – but leave the jokes back at the workshop, Santa.

Here’s what I covered on the show this week:

Here are the strange stories I mentioned this week:

On this day in music:

1962 , Bob Dylan arrived in England for the first time; he played his first UK date the following night at the Troubadour Club in London

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

Taylor York, 27

Greg James, 31

Dynamo, 34

For your trip back in time:

A classic – I played Shaft – (Mucho Mambo) Sway. You can see the video below:

Right, I’m back in your ears on Christmas Eve from 12 so be sure to tune in. Until then – have a great week, and keep locked in to 97.8fm.