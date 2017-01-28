Coffee & Tea – Chinese New Year 2017

Happy Saturday!
Well what a show it was today… Chinese New Year is probably my favourite show of the year… especially when I get attacked during the lion dance LIVE on air! To be fair – at least I didn’t get hit by the lettuce this year – which has to be a first. I love the tradition of the lion shredding the lettuce we hang from the ceiling in the studio… because I don’t have to clean it up! 🙂
Cue the obligatory lion dance photo below:
I couldn’t help but drop in a cheeky story from the Metro:
This has to be the best thing since sliced bread, right?!
On this day in music:
- 1965, The Who made their first appearance on UK TV show Ready Steady Go!
- 1977, Pink Floyd’s tenth studio album Animals entered the UK charts at No.2
- 1978, The Fleetwood Mac album Rumours went to No.1 on the UK album chart and went on to sell over 45 million copies world-wide, spending over 440 weeks on the UK chart
In your celeb birthdays, we have:
- Jessica Ennis-Hill, 31
- Elijah Wood, 36
- Rick Ross, 41
For your trip back in time:
As Producer Jack couldn’t be here today; he gave me a ring on the studio phone and couldn’t resist dropping in a little sports update. He also requested this week’s back in time – Starship – We Built This City – and you can see the video below:
That’s your lot from me this week. I am back in your ears next Saturday; so until then – have a great week!