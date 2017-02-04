Denyse’s ‘Big Hearts’ cabaret for all those Little Hearts that Matter.

Entertainer and doting mum Denyse Donnell from Ingatestone, knows all too well what it is like to be faced with a daunting diagnosis of a child with half a working heart. Not to let it get her down, she is celebrating this Valentine’s Day by staging a second variety cabaret show locally, to help others like herself.

When, dealt the blow at a routine 20-week-scan that their unborn child had a heart defect, Denyse and husband Jim were devastated, and left with questions about what the future may hold. The national charity Little Hearts Matter was there to help and inform them at every turn. Not knowing if their baby would need open heart surgery within days, possibly even hours of being born, daughter Sydnee arrived safely in October 2014.

Today, surgery is still likely for two-year-old Sydnee, but as Denyse told Gateway Drivetime’s Ros Connors, hopefully it is a long way off.

Click the links below to hear the interview.

The Big Hearts Cabaret is on Saturday 18th February at Ingatestone Community Centre, with a fantastic line up of vocalists, choirs, poetry readers, acrobats from the Little Stars Circus, family friendly Burlesque from the New City Girls Women’s Institute, and comedy antics from the brilliantly funny comedian Paul Sweeney.

All of the acts have volunteered their time for two performances with a matinee at 2.30pm including afternoon tea, and the evening performance at 7.30pm including a sharing platter and with waiter service throughout.

Call the box office for tickets on 07768 735 905 or email BHC@denysedonnell.co.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1853152161609178/

For further information on Little Hearts Matter: https://www.lhm.org.uk/

Photos (c) Copyright: Emma Dyos