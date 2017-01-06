New training opportunities at the Queen’s for budding theatre directors

The Queen’s Theatre is on the look-out for emerging theatre makers in Essex to apply for a new Introduction to Directing scheme.

The Hornchurch based theatre is partnering with the Regional Theatre Young Director’s scheme to offer FREE practical training for people over 18. The programme will allow participants to develop their directing skills through practical workshops, work alongside experienced practitioners and have access to opportunities and contacts that could help propel them forward in the theatre industry.

Taking place at the Queen’s, the fun, hands-on Introduction to Directing programme will be led by the theatre’s Artistic Director Douglas Rintoul who is directing the highly anticipated forthcoming production The Crucible. Participants will gain insight into his rehearsal process with the cast on the production as well observe show rehearsals.

To be eligible you MUST live in Essex (NOT Greater London), be at the very early stages of your career, have a specific interest in directing rather than in acting or any other theatre craft. The projects are not intended for those who have studied directing as part of a degree. The Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch is looking for participants currently under-represented in UK theatre as a result of barriers arising from social, gender, financial, ethnic, cultural, geographic or educational disadvantage or disability.

All applicants must be available to attend all sessions. There are subsidies available to cover travel expenses.

Dates are:

Sat 28 Jan, 2-7pm

Sat 4 Feb, 10-1pm

Wed 15 Feb, 6-10pm

Mon 20 Feb, 7-10pm

Sat 4 Mar, 10am-6pm

Sat 11 Mar, 10am-6pm

Sun 12 Mar, 10am-6pm

Sat 18 Mar, 2-10pm

Applicants are required to send a short statement about themselves and why they are interested in this programme to [email protected] with RTYDS in the subject field.

Deadline for applications is Monday 16 January at 5pm. Interviews will be held at the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch on 19 and 20 January (evening).

Queen’s Theatre

Billet Lane

Hornchurch

RM11 1QT

Direct Tel: 01708 462376

Box Office: 01708 443333

Facebook & Twitter: QueensTheatreH

For more information about the Regional Theatre Young Director Scheme visit their website: www.rtyds.co.uk