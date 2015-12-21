Film Review – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

What better way to wrap up our 2015 film reviews with than the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

So much hype, scepticism and immense pressure to deliver a film from a franchise that spans decades and generations. Not only this but to do it justice and not disappoint both fans and newcomers.

Having grown up watching all of the previous films, I can’t deny the amount of excitement I got sitting in the cinema, reading the opening crawl, listening to the Star Wars main title theme and feeling like a little girl again watching it all over for the first time.

And it has to be said, what an absolutely epic film to end the year on!

Check out the review.

