Film Review – Warcraft: The Beginning

This week’s film review is on a film based on a well known series of games.
Check out the review from me (someone who has barely scratched the surface playing the games) and Andy (someone it’s safe to say has played quite a lot more and has plenty more knowledge regarding the games) and see how our experience compares.
🙂
Warcraft is “brilliant” and too intense, MISTERY, HONOR, DRAMA, there are a lot of details and cut scenes, if you put attention they are so obvious. (40 minutes at least, as I know). If someone can’t see them, invite it to see it twice.