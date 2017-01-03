The Inspiration Zone: Act Against Bullying

Join me Jag Singh this coming Sunday at 3pm for another dosage of inspiration and community spirit on The Inspiration Zone at Gateway 97.8. This week I will be looking into what we as a nation and community can do to tackle the on-going issues that we have in this country surrounding ‘Bullying’ within our children and young people. The Inspiration Zone has one main mission and that is to give sound advice to our people in order to make their lives better and fulfilling. So, to help me answer many questions and advice around Anti-bullying I will be speaking to my remarkable guest this week, the founder and director of the great charitable organisation Act Against Bullying, Louise Burfitt-Dons.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louise_Burfitt-Dons https://www.actagainstbullying.org/ Louise has appeared on Sky News, Good Morning America, Channel 4 News, ITV News London and many other major sources of TV and radio sharing her advice on how children and young people can survive the bullying ordeals they face, some on a daily basis. Gateway 97.8 are privileged and honoured to have such a great humanitarian on The Inspiration Zone. Louise will be giving tips on how we can all work together to tackle any Bullying issues happening to any one we know and care for. She will also be giving information about her website so that if any parent/guardian/child/School wishes to contact Act AgainstBullying directly they may do so. Gateway 97.8, ‘our local radio’ is here to inspire, inform and through our great experienced guests provide you ways that you may live a happy and healthier lifestyle. As always I will also be providing entertaining Punjabi, English and Hindi Music throughout the show. Do you ever feel like giving up? As if you have had enough and just want to throw the towel in? Before doing so, sit back, take a deep breathe, buckle up and listen to this weeks great inspiring message from Team Fearless, California – Never Quit! Be inspired! Be Motivated! Be there! Sunday at 3pm! Who is Jag Singh?

I am sponsored by my employer Tesco and Gateway 97.8 to provide ongoing support to our communities/charities by promoting their great work and efforts to make a difference on my radio show at Gateway 97.8 'The Inspiration Zone.' Throughout the interviews I also encourage ways in which we may all get together and provide donations and support for these organisations. I also work voluntarily for the NSPCC (The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) and visit primary schools with the 'Amazing' Essex team and conduct assemblies and workshops on how children can 'Speak out and Stay safe!'

