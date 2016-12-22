Neil Gits His Best Bits Out !

Well I made it ! Here we are at the end of the year and another 12 months of live “Old Gits Soul Shows” have all been aired and hopefully enjoyed. The mayhem that is this crazy time of year curtailed my blogging activities briefly but below you can see the playlist for my last “normal” show of 2016 (if you were collecting them and missed seeing it posted online !!) and also the tunes I’ve picked for the annual “Old Gits Best Bits” show which went out for the first time last Monday 19th December.

Above is a photo of my “Soul Man Of The Year” , Marc Staggers, who released two absolutely stunning singles and fingers crossed will be unveiling his new album in the New Year. Naturally he features in the end of year show, which this time is a mix of brand new soul tracks from the last 12 months and re-discovered vinyl gems I found and played for the first time on Gateway in 2016.

There were many, many soul gigs over the year too and I tried to get every single one I found out about mentioned in the “Recommended Old Gits Nights Out” listings on here, which is already hopelessly out of date but will return when I post my next blog in mid-January after I return live to Studio One on 9/1/17. Thanks to everyone who listened to “two hours of the good stuff” whether it was on a regular weekly basis or just by chance once in a while – I can’t wait to get back and do it all again after Xmas !!

In the meantime you can hear the “Best Bits” show repeated on Xmas Eve at 5pm and on Boxing Day at 7pm, in the show’s usual time slots, plus there is a special pre-recorded show “in the can” for broadcast on the New Year Bank Holiday, 2nd January.

Keep it soulful !

Neil x

The Old Gits Best Bits 2016

New York Skyy – Show Me The Way

Paradise – One Mind Two Hearts

Johnnie Taylor – Just Ain’t Good Enough

Sympli Whitney – Get Enuff

Cliff Payne & Freda Payne – No Pain No Gain

Percy Larkins – I Need To See You Again

Lionel Richie – Love Will Find A Way

The Live Band – A Chance For Hope

Detroit Spinners – I Just Want To Fall In Love

Jerome – You’re Supposed To Be My Friend

Clarence Carter – Messing With My Mind

Marc Staggers – Bring It HomeTo Me

George Benson – Turn Out The Lamplight

Rene & Angela – You Don’t Have To Cry

Snowboy & The Latin Section – Better (feat Jen Kearney)

Sunfire – Step Into The Light

The DIG Band starring Dina Carroll – We Bring The Party

Kindred The Family Soul – All My People (Boogie Back Remix)

Howard Johnson – Forever Falling In Love

Dee Dee Wilde – Lap Of Luxury

Luther Vandross – It’s Over Now

Hugh Masekela – Don’t Go Lose It Baby

The Last Normal Show From 12th Dec !

Jean Carn – Was That All It Was Shalamar – Friends Detroit Spinners – Right Or Wrong Carl Anderson – Don’t Make Me Wait Four Tops – Loco In Acapulco Donovan Blackwood – Never Gonna Let You Go Bobby Womack – Through The Eyes Of A Child Billy Griffin – 100 Ways Donald Byrd – Thank You For Funking Up My Life Candi Staton – Young Hearts Run Free Cheryl Lynn – Shake It Up Tonight Ely Bruna – More Than A Woman Michael Zager Band – Let’s All Chant Players Association – We’re Almost There Michael Jackson – Wanna Be Startin’ Something Teena Marie – Out On A Limb Deni Hines – A Long Walk The Five Stairsteps – O-o-o-h Child Bee Gees – You Should Be Dancing Trammps – Love Epidemic (Reverend P Edit)

Merry Xmas & A Soulful New Year !