Gateway founder Funeral details

A BELOVED radio Director from Basildon has passed away.

Yvonne Williams, 72, who hosted several regular slots on community radio station Gateway 97.8, was discovered dead at her home this morning.

Station directors Danny Lawrence and Ros Connors said they were ’devastated’ by Yvonne’s sudden death.

Former Tory councillor Danny Lovey said he believed Basildon had lost an ’icon’.

More tributes will be published online and in the Yellow Advertiser in the coming days

UPDATE

We announce Yvonne’s funeral-

Monday 21st MARCH 2016

3PM @ St. Gabriel’s Church Pitsea

Followed by

Eastgate – Hiltons in the Food court

Flowers to T Cribb & Sons 3, The Broadway, High Rd, Pitsea SS13 3AR on Monday 21st March