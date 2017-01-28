Happy Chinese New Year! Today in the Eastgate Centre was an action packed day.

Abbey spoke to Harley who is performing in martial arts performances today

Josh also spoke to two other children who are performing today.

Abbey spoke to Sensei Dave at the Martial Arts performance to find out about his group’s performances.

Fraser spoke to Kam who runs the Oriental Store on the Lower Galleries of the Eastgate Centre.

Poppy spoke to Tim, who is part of the lion that’s making it’s rounds throughout the Centre today.

The Chinese lions came to visit Gateway during Coffee & Tea with Tyler.