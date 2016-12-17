The Entertainer, Reindeer, Christmas, Oh My!

Today, the Radio Club went out and about in the Eastgate Centre finding out about all the festive fun happening in the Centre!

First, Josh did a live interview with Daniel, the manager at The Entertainer in the Eastgate, about the shop at this time of year!

Roza spoke to Julie at The Entertainer about her Christmas plans.

Plus Poppy spoke to Ashley from The Entertainer too, to find out what it’s like to be one of Santa’s little helpers at Christmas!

Sticking with The Entertainer, Steve spoke live with Laura with Dan again to find out more about the business.

Poppy and Josh also went down to see the reindeer that were here today in the Eastgate Centre as well, speaking to Susan.