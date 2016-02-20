Kas Omer, Jonjo, Cancer and Bobby Moore

The Inspiration Zone: In the battle against cancer, defeat is not an option for Kas and Jonjo

Please join Jag Singh on Gateway 97.8 on Sunday at 3pm for the next instalment of The Inspiration Zone. Jag hears from Kas Omer who speaks for the Bobby Moore Fund Fundraising Committee project ‘For Nanny and Bobby’, to raise money for bowel cancer research for Cancer Research UK.

http://fornannyandbobby.com/

Almost five years ago Kas, from Canvey Island, went to watch his favourite team West Ham United play at Upton Park. When the match was over he and his friends heard that a 9 year old boy, Jonjo Heuerman, was going to do a charity walk for cancer research. So they decided to join the walk and Kas took many photos along the journey.

Kas had always wanted to be a photographer but had never pursued his dream. After he had done the walk he sent the photos he had taken during the walk to Jonjo’s family. They liked them so much that they asked him to be part of their team and go to their charity money-raising events and take photos.

That was almost five years ago. Today Kas is a dedicated team member of the cancer research organisation and helps them voluntarily. He also holds down a full time job at Tesco’s Distribution Centre in Thurrock.

All the pictures you see on the For Nanny and Bobby website

were taken by Kas, so now Kas is not only pursuing his dream of being a photographer but is also putting his weight into the fight to destroy the terrible scourge of cancer.

On The Inspiration Zone Kas talks about the great, gruelling and challenging task he and many others will be undertaking with Jonjo in Germany this April to raise money for the cancer research organisation. They will cycle through the expected cold and wet, fired by the inspiration of a most remarkable 14-year old, and together focus on their goal to raise money for a great cause. SKY TV have issued Kas and the team a Go Pro camera kit which they will use to upload images for national TV.

Jonjo himself has already become an important figure in assisting the fight against cancer. His work came to the attention of Her Majesty The Queen who has recognised his achievements in raising funds for Cancer Research with the award of a British Empire Medal.

Jonjo is the youngest ever recipient of the BEM. After losing his Nan to Cancer, Jonjo decided to make a difference and help raise money in order to find a cure for the dreaded disease. He has undertaken a series of challenges and succeeded in attracting the support of countless others as he uses his own interest in West Ham, his inspiration from Bobby Moore and all those angels remembered on his shirt and whose names he reads out at the short services of remembrance and thanks that have become such an integral part of his fund-raising work.

On the I Zone, Kas speaks about our greatest footballing hero of all time Bobby Moore, the only England captain to lift up the World Cup in Football history. The widow of Bobby Moore, Stephanie Moore MBE set up the Bobby Moore Fund for cancer research in his memory to fund pioneering, life saving bowel cancer research after Bobby died at the age of 51 whilst tackling cancer. Stephanie is wholeheartedly supporting Kas and his colleagues who are about to take on this great cycling mission in Germany, the latest challenge for Jonjo and all those supporting him

This year marks the 50th anniversary of England’s World Cup win, when Bobby Moore and his team were true heroes of the nation. So please join Jag Singh on Gateway and assist Gateway 97.8 and the cancer research fund by donating to and sponsoring this great cause. Gateway 97.8 is honoured to support, Kas Omer, Jonjo, Stephanie and all their families, colleagues, and supporters to raise awareness through the I Zone for the great cause of finding a cure for cancer.

So please log onto the I Zone at 3pm on Sunday and support Kas and his team on the great feat they are all about to undertake.