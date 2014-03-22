Neil Gits Right Out Of Ideas For Blog Titles !

Neil MatthewUncategorized2 Comments

I just couldn’t think of a special angle to approach this week’s blog from – complete empty space between the ears ! There were also a few moments of brain failure during the show last Monday too, but of course it is all about sharing fabulous memories of the 70s & 80s soul, jazz-funk & disco scene with you, so the music carried us through. Highlights this week included a “Tasty 12” by a lady who had one of the biggest pop/disco hits of the late 70s, a “Not So Old Git Bit” from 1996 which is gorgeously cool & summery, a “Short Trousered Soul Track” you might not have heard anywhere since 1971 and another top “Motown Joint Remixed” by this month;s featured artist. See if you can pick those out from the playlist below then tune in to enjoy the full show replayed at 5pm this Saturday evening !

The Tunes

Al Hudson & The Partners –  You Can Do It
Whispers    Imagination
Stylistics    Funky Weekend
Equals    Black Skinned Blue Eyed Boys
Change    Your Move
Barbara Acklin    Just Ain’t No Love
Luther Vandross    Make Me A Believer
Main Ingredient    Just Don’t Want To Be Lonely
Fonda Rae    Over Like A Fat Rat
Odyssey    Use It Up & Wear It Out
Ned Doheny    To Prove My Love
Wally Badarou    Chief Inspector 
Parliament  – Breakdown
Gloria Gaynor    Let Me Know I Have A Right
Diana Ross    You Were The One
Groove Collective    Lift Off 
Magic Lady  – Misty Eyed
Side Effect    Keep That Same Old Feeling
Underground    Behind My Back
Eddie Kendricks    Girl You Need A Change

Nu Shooz    I Can’t Wait

The Gigs

Saturday 22nd March

“Essex Funkers Spring Bash”
Harlow Town FC, The Pinnacles, CM19 5BE
DJs: Les Knott, Soundchaser, Marky P,The Bushbaby
Special Guest: Greg Edwards
Tickets £10    (07947)308326
https://www.facebook.com/events/229623450550585/?fref=ts
 
Friday 28th March
(Every Last Friday)
“Soul Weekender Vibe”
Ivory Rooms, Laindon Road, Billericay, CM12 9LD
“The Best In Soul, Funk, Rare Grooves & Weekender Anthems”
DJs: Simon “Whistles” Ford, Nick Aravis
Free Entry  before 11pm –   8pm    1.30am
 
Friday 28th March
“Soul Uprising”
Olivers Bar, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
DJs: Trish & Peter P plus guests
9pm    2am  ;  £5 On The Door
 
Friday 28th March
(Every Last Friday)
“Essex Funkers Soul Social Club”
Harlow Town FC, The Pinnacles, CM19 5BE
Tickets £5 : (07800) 724757  (07947) 308326
DJ: Les Knott
 
Sunday 30th March
(Every Last Sunday Of The Month)
“Sunday Soul Sessions”
The Victoria, Victoria Road, Romford, Essex, RM1 2PA
DJs: Tricia Butler, Ricky Oatham, Peter Poynton, Kevin Connolly
“Club Classics, Soulful House, Jazz-Funk, Reggae”
3pm  –  11pm – soulful family atmosphere
Supervised children over 5 years old welcome before 7pm !
https://www.facebook.com/events/126000124238663/?fref=ts
 
Friday 4th April
(Every First Friday Of The Month)
“The Zero Soul Night Out”
Marcos Wine Bar, 30 Eastwood Road, Rayleigh
DJ: Bully & guest
8.30pm    1am  ;  Free Entry
“Soul Funk & Disco From The 70s Upwards”
https://www.facebook.com/events/207985416079288/?fref=ts
 
Saturday 5th April
“Soul On The Harbour”
Jacksons Wharf, York Street, Ramsgate, Kent,
DJs: John Herbert & guests
8pm – 1am ;  Free Entry ;
https://www.facebook.com/events/262024097308553/?previousaction=join&source=1
 
Saturday 5th April
“Soulsations”
(Every First Saturday)
The Buddha Lounge, Maidstone, Kent, ME14 1SJ
“All Things Soulful”
DJs: Karen “Kazzie D” Ager, Sandra Citizen Soul.
Gayle Lawless Dumont & Sara-Jane Rundel
£5 In Advance ; 10pm – 3am
https://www.facebook.com/events/577797868971431/?fref=ts
 
Thursday 17th April
“T G I E – Thank God It’s Easter”
The Ivory Rooms, Billericay, CM12 9LD
DJs: Simon Whistles Ford, Nick Aravis & Brian Kelly
“The Very Best In Soul Funk Disco & Weekender Anthems”
8pm Start  – Free before 11pm – £5 after
https://www.facebook.com/events/261268657330515/?fref=ts
 
Friday 18th April
“Soulful Seduction Special”
Woodmans Arms, Thundersely, SS7 3TA
DJs : MJ & Bully
*Special Guest PA from the USA – Joe Leavy ! *
8.30pm start – free Entry by wristband only – see below:
www.soulfulseduction.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/593960804006111/?fref=ts
 
Friday 18th April
“The Long Good Friday”
Stomp’s 5th Birthday Party
Firemen’s Club, Purfleet Road, Aveley, RM15 4DT
“Two Rooms Of Soul, Funk, Jazz & House”
DJs from Stomp Radio
5pm    2am  ;  Tickets £10
https://www.facebook.com/events/616343411734325/?fref=ts
 
Saturday 19TH April
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
“Super Soul Saturday”
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford
DJ: Paul Eve (Caister) & Hugsta
“The Very Best In Jazz-Funk, Soul & Boogie”
7.30pm –  Midnight   –  Free Entry
 
Saturday 19th April
“ Easter Soul ”
Banks Bar, Bank Street, Maidstone, Kent
DJs: Greg Edwards & Jeff Young
P.A.s: Real Thing & Odyssey
Tickets £20    Tel: (01622) 676799
https://www.facebook.com/events/377449612396079/?fref=ts
 
Saturday 26th April
“Soul By The Jetty  – Caister warm Up Event !”
The Oysterfleet, Knightswick Road, Canvey Island, SS8 7RB
“No:1 Soul Club Outside London 2013 !”
DJs: Jonny Layton, Brian Kelly, Mark Messy
Special Guest: Fitzroy Da Buzzboy
“Top Quality Jazz-Funk & Soul and more…”
Wristbands £7 In Advance Only – (07989) 591399
“Keeping The Goldmine Spirit Alive On Canvey Island”
https://www.facebook.com/events/738467499499177/?fref=ts
 
Saturday 26th April
“Soulful Seduction”
The Treacle Mine, Lodge Lane, Grays
“Soul & 90s Club Classics”

DJs: Mj & Bully

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2014 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
 
 E-mail: studio@gateway978.com or send a text message to (01268)833978

 The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm

2 Comments on “Neil Gits Right Out Of Ideas For Blog Titles !”

  1. Reply

    Excellent blog you have here.. It?s difficult to find high-quality writing like yours nowadays.
    I really appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!

  2. Reply

    Romford is in London, not Essex. It is incorrect to put Essex on any Romford address, check the Royal Mail’s address or postcode finder, the word Essex will not feature in the finished article of any Romford address.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *