Essex police officer arrested over child grooming

BBC Essex NewsBBC Essex1 Comment

Essex police officer arrested over child grooming

A police officer has been suspended from duty after being arrested by his own force on suspicion of child grooming.

The officer serves with Essex Police and was arrested in a Braintree supermarket car park over arranging to meet a child under the age of 16.

He was held on Wednesday after a third party passed information to the force.

Essex Police said the officer has been suspended "pending the outcome of the investigation".

It added he had been released while inquiries continue.

A separate and independent unit to where the officer worked undertook the initial investigation, the force said.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Original Article

One Comment on “Essex police officer arrested over child grooming”

  1. Reply

    This is the perfect site for everyone who wants to
    find out about this topic. You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally would
    want to…HaHa). You certainly put a brand new spin on a topic
    that has been written about for ages. Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *