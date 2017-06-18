Essex police officer arrested over child grooming

A police officer has been suspended from duty after being arrested by his own force on suspicion of child grooming.

The officer serves with Essex Police and was arrested in a Braintree supermarket car park over arranging to meet a child under the age of 16.

He was held on Wednesday after a third party passed information to the force.

Essex Police said the officer has been suspended "pending the outcome of the investigation".

It added he had been released while inquiries continue.

A separate and independent unit to where the officer worked undertook the initial investigation, the force said.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

