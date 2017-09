Welcome to Gateway 97.8 FM it was a great pleasure introducing Julie Leggett Anglian Water, Partnership Support Officer to talk about an awareness campaign, what we throw down toilets and seek in our own homes and how it affects the environment please take time to listen to the interview which was broadcasting Thursday, 7th September on good afternoon with me Steven King

