The Alternative Show with Kurt Wilson (14/10/17)

I was a little nervous walking to the studio today, considering last week’s show – broadcasting live from the Kodosai martial arts and multicultural event – resulted in me getting a wristlock slapped on me by a 10th dan black belt Jujitsu master!

That said, I definitely fared better than John Jenkins did the day after!

Thankfully, I made it to the second hour of this week’s show in one piece, where it was the first ever edition of The Alternative Chart on Gateway 97.8.

My logic was this; alternative music, by its very nature, doesn’t fall into your usual ‘popular’ music categories, and therefore, very rarely graces the hallowed halls of the Top 40.

So, the day before the official charts come out, I decided to put together my own chart of the top selling alternative tunes this week.

Now, a bit of housekeeping before we begin, this is not an ‘official’ chart by any means.

However, I definitely did my research in putting this list together, and took into account every single rock, indie, alternative, official, unofficial, download and streaming chart out there.

With that in mind, here is this week’s Alternative Chart top 10:

#10) Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

#9) Linkin Park – Numb

#8) 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk On Water

#7) Imagine Dragons – Thunder

#6) Imagine Dragons – Believer

#5) Liam Gallagher – Wall Of Glass

#4) Foo Fighters – The Sky Is A Neighbourhood

#3) Morrissey – Spent The Day In Bed

#2) Liam Gallagher – For What It’s Worth

AND…

#1) NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS – HOLY MOUNTAIN

In a chart (and a top 2) dominated by the Gallagher boys, Liam may or may not be happy that his brother clinched the Number 1 spot in this week’s Alternative Chart. But, as a fan of Oasis, I think I can safely say that, if the band isn’t getting back together, at least both brothers are still churning out belters like this!

We’ll see how they all fair in next week’s chart. Until then, have a fantastic weekend and enjoy your week, and I’ll be back on the airwaves from 3pm next Saturday for more of The Alternative Show.