The Alternative Show with Kurt Wilson (21/10/17)

In a week where I had the pleasure of seeing both The Impractical Jokers, and Busted, live (not to brag or anything), both ended up being represented on today’s show.

I’ve been riding the nostalgia wave all week since seeing Busted, so there was no way I wasn’t going to play at least one of their songs.

The Impractical Jokers, though, seemingly had an unexpected effect on this week’s Alternative Chart. During their gig at The O2 Arena, their support act (a very funny man in his own right) decided to live out his fantasy of being a rock star. So, he put the lyrics to The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ on the big screen, and proceeded to hold the world’s biggest karaoke session.

Now, it seems that everyone that night must’ve gone home and downloaded that song, as it made a surprise appearance in the Alternative Chart this week. That said, there’s never a bad reason to play one of the all-time alternative classics!

The Killers clocked in at number 10 this week. Here’s how the other big alternative tunes fared:

THE ALTERNATIVE CHART TOP 10

The Sky Is A Neighborhood – Foo Fighters Spent The Day In Bed – Morrissey Holy Mountain – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Thunder – Imagine Dragons For What It’s Worth – Liam Gallagher Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man Soldier – Foo Fighters Caught By The Wind – Stereophonics Mr. Brightside – The Killers

So, despite a very respectful placing for the still brilliant ‘Holy Mountain’, it’s the equally brilliant ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’ from the Foo Fighters which claims this week’s top spot. Their new single, ‘Soldier’, looks to be on the rise, too. Keep an eye out for that one in next week’s chart.

‘Til then, I hope you have a fantastic week, and I’ll be back from 3pm next Saturday with some more alternative jams.