Bring on the Bollywood at the Queen’s Theatre

The brand new musical extravaganza, Bring on the Bollywood transports audiences into a festival of colour and Bollywood magic from 13 – 17 June at the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch.

This romantic comedy brings the vibrancy and beauty of classic Bollywood to the British stage. Featuring a fantastic soundtrack interwoven with wit, wild parties and some wicked dances, it’s a glitzy theatrical experience inspired by real stories of love.

The cast is led by a dynamic mix of celebrated British Asian performers and young rising stars including Anthony Sahota, who appeared on Gary Barlow’s Let It Shine (BBC) earlier this year and Robby Khela who has supported Craig David, Blue, Lemar, Girls Aloud and Misteeq on tour.

The story follows the fiery Dr. Katrina Pawar who is summoned from London to her ancestral home for her younger brother’s wedding. Her parents sense an opportunity to search for a potential suitor for their quick-witted and resolute daughter. As the good-looking Bollywood film director Amit arrives, along with his newly eligible British personal assistant Ronny, Katrina must navigate the true course of love between East and West.

This energetic, feel-good production is a must-see spectacular the whole family can enjoy.

The show could be described as modern-day Arabian Nights with all its colour and flair and sharp wit. It’s musical theatre as never seen before and audiences in Hornchurch seem to be loving it. One would have thought it would be a huge pull to the Asian population of Havering? Not so. The audience during last night’s packed performance was predominantly white British, which is interesting.

The growing love between Dr. Katrina and Ronny is a bit like the Rose and Jack relationship in James Cameron’s movie ‘Titanic’, and there’s even a musical nod to it in Phizzical Productions vibrant, contemporary extravaganza that blends song, dance, and romance against the colourful backdrop of the Hiindi movie industry. All of the actors, dancers, writers, costume and set designers, musicians, and choreographers, deserve much praise. Robby Khela, who plays the unassuming Ronny Kapoor, and Nisha Aaliya as Dr. Katrina Pawar steal the show however. Their duets together are simply amazing. Robby, having penned some of the songs, shows another side to his truly amazing talent. A contemporary family show with no rude words or smut, but with plenty of humour to please. Watch out too for the brilliant cliffhanger at the end of the first act before the interval. There is smoke, haze, and strobe lighting. Another winner for the Queen’s 10/10.

Ros Connors,

Drivetime

