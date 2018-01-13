Coffee & Tea – 13th January

Happy 2018!

Yes, I know it’s been 2018 for like two weeks now… but it’s my first show back as I was off last week. Anyway, what happened this week?…

On this day in music:

, Elvis Presley began a ten day recording session that would produce his final US number one record, ‘Suspicious Minds’ 1984, BBC Radio 1 announced a ban on ‘Relax’ by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, after DJ Mike Read called it ‘obscene’

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

Max Whitlock, 25

Liam Hemsworth, 28

Orlando Bloom, 41

For your trip back in time:

A classic 00s track this week: Fragma – Everytime You Need Me. Check out the video below:

That’s your lot from me for this week. I’ll be back on Gateway in 2 weeks’ time!