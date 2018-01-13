Coffee & Tea – 13th January

Happy 2018!
Yes, I know it’s been 2018 for like two weeks now… but it’s my first show back as I was off last week. Anyway, what happened this week?…
On this day in music:
- 1962, Chubby Checker went back to No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘The Twist’
- 1969, Elvis Presley began a ten day recording session that would produce his final US number one record, ‘Suspicious Minds’
- 1984, BBC Radio 1 announced a ban on ‘Relax’ by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, after DJ Mike Read called it ‘obscene’
In your celeb birthdays, we have:
- Max Whitlock, 25
- Liam Hemsworth, 28
- Orlando Bloom, 41
For your trip back in time:
A classic 00s track this week: Fragma – Everytime You Need Me. Check out the video below:
That’s your lot from me for this week. I’ll be back on Gateway in 2 weeks’ time!