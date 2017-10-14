Coffee & Tea – 14th October

Tyler PittawayCoffee & Tea0 Comments

Coffee & Tea on Gateway 97.8

Happy Saturday!

What an action-packed 3 hours on Gateway. This week’s show included an interview with J.B & Brown Acoustic Duo. You can listen to the chat and their songs, below:

If you’d like to learn more about the duo – you can check out their Facebook page here.

Also on the show this week:

Musical on this Day:

  • 1959, Bobby Darin was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Mack The Knife’
  • 1966, Pink Floyd played their first ever “underground” set when they appeared at All Saints Hall in Notting Hill
  • 1968, The Jackson Five make their national TV debut on ‘ABC TV’s Hollywood Palace

Famous Birthdays:

  • Usher, 39
  • Cliff Richard, 77
  • Ralph Lauren, 78

Back in Time:

This week’s track was a 90s classic: TLC – No Scrubs. Check out the video, below:

That’s your lot from me – I’m back in next week! 🙂

