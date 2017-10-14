Coffee & Tea – 14th October

Happy Saturday!
What an action-packed 3 hours on Gateway. This week’s show included an interview with J.B & Brown Acoustic Duo. You can listen to the chat and their songs, below:
If you’d like to learn more about the duo – you can check out their Facebook page here.
Also on the show this week:
Musical on this Day:
- 1959, Bobby Darin was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Mack The Knife’
- 1966, Pink Floyd played their first ever “underground” set when they appeared at All Saints Hall in Notting Hill
- 1968, The Jackson Five make their national TV debut on ‘ABC TV’s Hollywood Palace
Famous Birthdays:
- Usher, 39
- Cliff Richard, 77
- Ralph Lauren, 78
Back in Time:
This week’s track was a 90s classic: TLC – No Scrubs. Check out the video, below:
That’s your lot from me – I’m back in next week! 🙂