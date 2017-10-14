Coffee & Tea – 14th October

Happy Saturday!

What an action-packed 3 hours on Gateway. This week’s show included an interview with J.B & Brown Acoustic Duo. You can listen to the chat and their songs, below:

If you’d like to learn more about the duo – you can check out their Facebook page here.

Also on the show this week:

Musical on this Day:

1959 , Bobby Darin was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Mack The Knife’

, Bobby Darin was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Mack The Knife’ 1966 , Pink Floyd played their first ever “underground” set when they appeared at All Saints Hall in Notting Hill

, Pink Floyd played their first ever “underground” set when they appeared at All Saints Hall in Notting Hill 1968, The Jackson Five make their national TV debut on ‘ABC TV’s Hollywood Palace

Famous Birthdays:

Usher, 39

Cliff Richard, 77

Ralph Lauren, 78

Back in Time:

This week’s track was a 90s classic: TLC – No Scrubs. Check out the video, below:

That’s your lot from me – I’m back in next week! 🙂