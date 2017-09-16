Coffee & Tea – 16th September

Tyler PittawayCoffee & Tea0 Comments

Coffee & Tea on Gateway 97.8

Happy Saturday!

Tyler and Producer Jack back in this week for another 3 hours of great music and content. Onto this week’s show:

In the news:

On this day in music:

  • 1970, Led Zeppelin won ‘best group’ in the Melody Maker readers Poll; making it the first time in eight years that The Beatles hadn’t won
  • 1970, Jimi Hendrix joined Eric Burdon on stage at Ronnie Scotts in London for what would become the guitarist’s last ever public appearance
  • 2001, DJ Otzi went to No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Hey Baby’

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

  • Nick Jonas, 24
  • Flo Rida, 37
  • David Copperfield, 60

For your trip back in time:

A 90s classic: R Kelly – Bump ‘N’ Grind. Check out the video below:

That’s your lot from me this week – I’ll be back in your ears next Saturday from 12pm – c’ya! 🙂

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *