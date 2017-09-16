Coffee & Tea – 16th September

Happy Saturday!
Tyler and Producer Jack back in this week for another 3 hours of great music and content. Onto this week’s show:
In the news:
- One greedy puppy had a run-in with the cookie jar
- London bus route superfans
- The guy that ate 7,500 calories of McDonald’s in 5 minutes
- Did you get out early on National 4pm Finish Day?
On this day in music:
- 1970, Led Zeppelin won ‘best group’ in the Melody Maker readers Poll; making it the first time in eight years that The Beatles hadn’t won
- 1970, Jimi Hendrix joined Eric Burdon on stage at Ronnie Scotts in London for what would become the guitarist’s last ever public appearance
- 2001, DJ Otzi went to No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Hey Baby’
In your celeb birthdays, we have:
- Nick Jonas, 24
- Flo Rida, 37
- David Copperfield, 60
For your trip back in time:
A 90s classic: R Kelly – Bump ‘N’ Grind. Check out the video below:
That’s your lot from me this week – I’ll be back in your ears next Saturday from 12pm – c’ya! 🙂