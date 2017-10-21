Coffee & Tea – 21st October

Afternoon!
Tyler back with you this weekend on Gateway. Here’s what happened on this week’s show:
In the news:
- These constables really wanted a Cornish Pasty
- KFC follow the best 11 people on Twitter
- How drinking can help you learn languages
On this day in music:
- 1967, Scottish singer Lulu started a five-week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with the theme from the film ‘To Sir With Love’
- 1972, Curtis Mayfield started a four-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with soundtrack to ‘Superfly’
- 2006, Evanescence were at No.1 on the US album chart with their second album ‘The Open Door’
In your celeb birthdays, we have:
- Kim Kardashian, 36
- Andrew Scott, 40
- Judge Judy, 74
For your trip back in time:
A 90s classic this week! 2 Unlimited – No Limit. Check out the video:
That’s it for this week. I am back in your ears on Gateway from 12pm next week – be sure to tune in! 🙂