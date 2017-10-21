Coffee & Tea – 21st October

Tyler Pittaway

Coffee & Tea on Gateway 97.8

Afternoon!

Tyler back with you this weekend on Gateway. Here’s what happened on this week’s show:

In the news:

On this day in music:

  • 1967, Scottish singer Lulu started a five-week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with the theme from the film ‘To Sir With Love’
  • 1972, Curtis Mayfield started a four-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with soundtrack to ‘Superfly’
  • 2006, Evanescence were at No.1 on the US album chart with their second album ‘The Open Door’

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

  • Kim Kardashian, 36
  • Andrew Scott, 40
  • Judge Judy, 74

For your trip back in time:

A 90s classic this week! 2 Unlimited – No Limit. Check out the video:

That’s it for this week. I am back in your ears on Gateway from 12pm next week – be sure to tune in! 🙂

 

