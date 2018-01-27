Coffee & Tea – 27th January

Happy Saturday!

Tyler back with you this week on Coffee & Tea. So, here’s a quick recap on what I spoke about on this week’s show.

In the news:

On this day in music:

1956 , Elvis Presley’s single, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ was released by RCA Records

, Elvis Presley’s single, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ was released by RCA Records 1971 , David Bowie arrived in the US for the first time but he couldn’t play live because of work permit restrictions

, David Bowie arrived in the US for the first time but he couldn’t play live because of work permit restrictions 1977, The Clash signed to CBS Records in the UK for £100,000

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

Colin O’Donoghue, 37

Jose Mouriho, 55

Ellen DeGeneres, 60

For your trip back in time:

X-Press 2 Ft. David Byrne – Lazy was this week’s back in time. Check out the video: