Coffee & Tea – 28th October

Happy Saturday!
Tyler Pittaway back this weekend on Gateway for another 3 hours. Here’s what I went over on the show this week:
In the news:
- When you build a building in the wrong place
- Barack’s been called up!
- Why do Bourbon biscuits have holes in them?
On this day in music:
- 1956, Elvis Presley made his second appearance on US TV’s The Ed Sullivan Show
- 1962, The Beatles played at the Empire in Liverpool, their first gig at Liverpool’s top theatre
- 1995, Coolio scored his first UK No.1 single with ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’
In your celeb birthdays, we have:
- Matt Smith, 34
- Julia Roberts, 49
- Bill Gates, 61
For your trip back in time:
A Britpop classic from the 90s this week. Blur – Girls and Boys was this week’s song. Check out the video, below:
And that’s your lot from me this week. I’ll be back soon! 🙂