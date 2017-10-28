Coffee & Tea – 28th October

Happy Saturday!

Tyler Pittaway back this weekend on Gateway for another 3 hours. Here’s what I went over on the show this week:

In the news:

On this day in music:

1956 , Elvis Presley made his second appearance on US TV’s The Ed Sullivan Show

, Elvis Presley made his second appearance on US TV’s The Ed Sullivan Show 1962 , The Beatles played at the Empire in Liverpool, their first gig at Liverpool’s top theatre

, The Beatles played at the Empire in Liverpool, their first gig at Liverpool’s top theatre 1995, Coolio scored his first UK No.1 single with ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

Matt Smith, 34

Julia Roberts, 49

Bill Gates, 61

For your trip back in time:

A Britpop classic from the 90s this week. Blur – Girls and Boys was this week’s song. Check out the video, below:

And that’s your lot from me this week. I’ll be back soon! 🙂