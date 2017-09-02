Coffee & Tea – 2nd September

Coffee & Tea on Gateway 97.8

 

Happy Saturday!

Here's what went on this week:

In the news:

On this day in music:

  • 1964, The Rolling Stones recorded their version of the Willie Dixon song ‘Little Red Rooster’ at Regent Sound Studios
  • 1965, The Doors recorded their first demos at World Pacific Jazz Studios in Los Angeles, California, where they cut six Jim Morrison songs
  • 1995, Michael Jackson went to No.1 on the US singles chart with a song written by R. Kelly ‘You Are Not Alone’

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

  • Romeo Beckham, 15
  • Daniel Sturridge, 28
  • Barry Gibb, 71

 

 

For your trip back in time:

A great chilled track for your Saturday afternoon: Modjo – Lady:

That’s your lot for this week – I’ll be back in your ears next Saturday from 12.

 

