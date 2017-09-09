Coffee & Tea – 9th September

Happy Saturday!
Tyler and Jack back in the studio with another 3 hours of Coffee & Tea on Gateway. Here’s what we spoke about this week:
In the news:
- How are your Snapchat streaks going?
- Are you boring yet?
- Why you lick your lips when you eat a doughnut
- The ultimate music festival booze smuggler
- Just how gross are the seats on the Tube?
On this day in music:
- 1963, The Beatles were at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘She Loves You.’
- 1989, Black Box started a six-week run at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Ride On Time’
- 1989, New Kids On The Block scored their second US No.1 single with ‘Hangin’ Tough’, a No.1 in the UK
In your celeb birthdays, we have:
- Avicii, 28
- Wiz Khalifa, 30
- Pink, 38
For your trip back in time:
A 90s classic; Bobby Brown – Two Can Play At That Game. Check out the video:
That’s your lot from me – I’m back next week! 🙂