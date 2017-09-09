Coffee & Tea – 9th September

Happy Saturday!

Tyler and Jack back in the studio with another 3 hours of Coffee & Tea on Gateway. Here’s what we spoke about this week:

In the news:

On this day in music:

1963 , The Beatles were at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘She Loves You.’

, Black Box started a six-week run at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Ride On Time’ 1989, New Kids On The Block scored their second US No.1 single with ‘Hangin’ Tough’, a No.1 in the UK

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

Avicii, 28

Wiz Khalifa, 30

Pink, 38

For your trip back in time:

A 90s classic; Bobby Brown – Two Can Play At That Game. Check out the video:

That’s your lot from me – I’m back next week! 🙂