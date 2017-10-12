Basildon Council to support World Homeless Day

Basildon Council in partnership with homelessness charity, St. Mungo’s, are backing, ‘World Homeless Day’ by launching a campaign called, ‘Change the way you give.’ This is also supported by, Eastgate Shopping Centre & Basildon Town Centre Management to reduce rough sleeping around Basildon shopping centre.

Jennifer Gould, Housing Options Manager from Basildon Council, appeared as a guest on the, ‘Daytime’ show on Tuesday 10th October and advises members of the public to make a donation by either text or online to support homeless people instead of handing over money directly to them.

Here’s how to make a difference and reduce rough sleeping outside Eastgate Centre:-

Text, ‘TOWN53 £3’ to 70070 or visit: basildon.gov.uk/give to make a donation of any amount.

Also members of the public can report a rough sleeper by either calling: 0300 500 0914 (24hr phone line) or visiting: streetlink.org.uk

To become a volunteer, either email: [email protected] or call: 01268 – 294420.

By Saida Sheehan.