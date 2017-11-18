High Sheriff of Essex Visit to Gateway

Simon Hall MBE, the 837th High Sheriff of Essex, arrived at Gateway’s Eastgate Shopping Centre studios on Friday for a quick tour of the radio station. Simon, who is also a lawyer, appeared on the Drivetime show, chatting with Ros Connors briefly about law and order, disadvantaged youngsters, and also his passion to help various Essex charities.

Picture shows Simon Hall MBE, High Sheriff of Essex, pictured with Gateway station directors Ros Connors and Danny Lawrence.

Hear the interview by clicking the links below.