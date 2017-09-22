How Tea Parties Help Thurrock’s Elderly Battle Loneliness

Loraine Coleman, the Area Coordinator for Thurrock Contact the Elderly area popped in for a chat with Drivetime’s Ros Connors to tell Gateway listeners about the wonderful tea parties and outside activities it offers for elderly folk, and of the volunteers who give up their free time to help. If you live in the Thurrock area and know of an older person who is perhaps on their own and might benefit from the help provided, or you would like to volunteer, please follow the links below.

http://www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk/

https://en-gb.facebook.com/ctethurrock/

https://twitter.com/contact_teas?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Hear the interview on Drivetime by clicking here…