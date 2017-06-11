Gateway to Caroline!

Gateway 97.8 – some of our team spent the Day on Board the Ross Revenge,
some pictures of a great day out
we wish Radio Caroline the very best after is has been awarded a full time community license
a great day out brought back many memories of caroline in her heyday thanks caroline crew for a lovely day on board ross revenge . keep up the good work & thanks to gateway fm ……………