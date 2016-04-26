I-Zone Legends: Sardar Mohinder Singh Tooray.

This Sunday coming Gateway 97.8 presenter Jag will be beginning a new series on The Inspiration Zone titled I-Zone Legends. To kick start this series he will be interviewing Charanjit Singh from Goodmayes, Ilford who will speaking about his legendary grandfather Mohinder Singh Tooray. Mohinder was a master tailor who acquired his qualification in London in the 1920’s, nobody in his family had ever travelled out of India before, he was the first to do so. He didn’t just stop there he then went on to travel the world and became a well known figure within the Sikh communities around the globe due to his contribution and assistance towards opening the first ever Sikh temples outside of India.

Mohinder was an entrepreneur, adventurist, community driven individual and a true icon who represented Sikhism with true pride wherever he travelled. Charanjit will be speaking about how his grandfather used his inspiration to think big in hope of developing a major Sikh community within Europe one day. Using his business, language and forward thinking Mohinder built an empire of market stalls all over England selling his hand made garments that he would make at night time whilst his family slept. So, be motivated, be inspired and be there, to hear Mohinder’s great story!

Jag works full time as a Transport Team Manager at the Tesco Distribution centre in Thurrock, Essex, he volunteers and assists the NSPCC (national society for the prevention of cruelty to children) by visiting primary schools, and he loves to spend quality family time with his two young children and supporting wife. When we asked Jag how he manages to work full time and maintain his community commitments, he replied, “I have a very supporting employer, Tesco have shown me great support with my community projects. The Gateway staff are always at hand for any guidance or technical issues I may be having as I am terrible with technology. I am determined to assist, help and unite all the communities under one roof called The Inspiration Zone. Time management is very important, despite all the commitments I have I always find time for my family and friends.”

On this special episode of the I-Zone Jag will also be playing an epic motivational message from none other than the Bollywood sensation Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh has inspired many billions of people with his inspirational movies since the early 1970’s and you can hear his wise words to boost your motivation at the start of the week only on Gateway 97.8 this Sunday at 15:00.