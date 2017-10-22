The I-Zone: Live Your Dream!

Join me Jag Singh on Wednesday 25th October at 3pm for another edition of ‘The Inspiration Zone’ on our community radio station Gateway 97.8. In this next instalment of one of the best community motivational radio shows in the UK I will be speaking to an amazing individual from Linford, Essex, Angie Gilbey who will be representing her organisation Angie Gilbey Entertainment Services. Angie is a true example of an individual who always held on to her dream of becoming a singer, and never stopped believing that one day she will live her dream.

Ever since she was a young girl, Angie always wanted to be a singer, but never got the opportunity to do so until one day… At the of 55 Angie took the plunge and set up AG Entertainment Services and started to promote her singing. After many challenges and hurdles Angie finally landed on her feet and now she has an established client list including venues such as: private functions, residential homes and much more.

Tune in on Wednesday and hear Angie’s amazing inspirational story only on Gateway 97.8 and let ‘The Inspiration Zone’ motivate you to reach out and make your dreams a reality. This life you have been given is a gift, a gift to achieve your happiness and goals, but in order to do so you have to take action! If you want it bad enough, you will take those steps and make it happen, just like my guest on this week’s show Angie Gilbey. There are no limits to what you can achieve if you truly want to, but only the limits you set yourself.

During the show I will be playing my English, Bollywood and Punjabi motivational playlist including tracks from Dua Lipa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Little Mix and many more. This week there will also be a powerful short motivational speech from the inspirational ‘Team Fearless’ from USA, California. So, sit back, take a deep breath, relax, buckle up and get ready to ride the inspirational rollercoaster with me Jag Singh on Wednesday at 3pm on our local community radio station Gateway 97.8.

Be Motivated! Be Inspired! Be There!

