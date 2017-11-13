I-Zone: Tribute: David Whiteman WW2 Hero

This Wednesday at 13:00 on the The Inspiration Zone – Gateway 97.8 will be paying a tribute to the ‘Kind and Modest’ World War 2 hero David Whiteman from Laindon, who passed away at Basildon hospital last week at the age of 98. In this week’s special edition of The I-Zone Legends, we will be airing my interview that we recorded with David last year. In this interview the legendary veteran spoke about his courageous and inspirational experiences as a medical orderly during the war. David fought through and survived during these challenging times. His persistence and determination made him win the day.

http://www.echo-news.co.uk/news/local_news/15657460.Tributes_as_war_hero_David_dies__aged_98/

Alan Caulfield, a very good friend of David also joined the conversation in this amazing episode of The I-Zone Legends. David Whiteman miraculously survived the invasion of Dunkirk and The Battle of Arnhem in the 1940’s by using his courage and bravery, he never gave up and just kept going. David is one of the most bravest individuals I have ever interviewed on Gateway 97.8.

We all know what it is that we want out of our lives, but sometimes we just can’t get ourselves motivated enough to go forward and make it happen. David had a goal and a dream in the 1940’s and that was to represent his country, protect the wounded soldiers and get them back home safely. David is a true example of the fact that if we truly want to, we can reach out and make our dreams a reality, just like he did. David never lost his focus despite being under attack, and this focus helped him complete all of his missions successfully.

If there is one thing we should all learn from David, then that should be the art of focus and persistence. If we keep our focus on what we want, rather than what we don’t want and become persistent, no matter what challenges fall our way, we too can achieve our goals and happiness. During WW2 many brave individuals put their lives on the line so that we could all be free, safe and live in a harmonious world. Their sacrifices and courage should never be forgotten and remembered forever. We should encourage the coming generations to visit the British Imperial Museums and study and relive the past, in order to make a better future.

Tune in on Wednesday at 13:00 and listen to this epic heart-warming interview with the Legendary WW2 hero David Whiteman on ‘our local radio’ Gateway 97.8. On this special episode of I-Zone Legends I will also be playing a classic track from the amazing woman known as ‘The Forces Sweetheart’ the one and only Vera Lynn DBE.

Sit back, buckle up, take a deep breath and get ready to join me on the inspirational I-Zone rollercoaster provided for our listeners on ‘Our Local Radio’ Gateway 97.8 and let’s all get together and salute the WW2 Hero who will always be in our hearts.

Be Motivated, Be Inspired, Be There!

