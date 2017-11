Next Saturday (11th November) is Armistice Day, with many celebrations taking place on both days of the weekend. Ahead of this there are volunteers up and down the country selling paper poppies and other products to raise money for the Royal British Legion. The Basildon branch have a stall outside Starbucks in the Eastgate centre with wristbands, pin badges, glasses and a variety of other items. I spoke to the branch president, Ben, about his involvement this year.