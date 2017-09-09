Neil Gits To 350 !!!

I didn’t notice it at the time when prepping this week’s show, as I was rather pre-occupied with my PC being reluctant to record vinyl to MP3 – but it was my 350th “Old Gits Soul Show” on Monday ! Obviously there is no mention of the fact during the broadcast, but you can quietly celebrate with some first class tuneage, lovingly selected from my collection of 70s & 80s soul, jazz-funk and disco, when it is repeated at 5pm today.

I won’t be able to listen as A13 Annie & I are heading to the Thanet coast again, this time for the “Soul By The Sea” event, with a trip to Margate in the afternoon first to do the stuff we couldn’t do during the spell of rain at the MSW2017 festival in August ! If you ever need to find a soul happening near you, take a look at the “Recommended Old Gits Nights Out” list posted below the playlist each week – here they are :

The Tunes :

Bobby Thurston – Check Out The Groove

Paradise – One Mind Two Hearts

Kenny Thomas – Crazy World

One Way – Let’s Talk

Peter Brown – Do Ya Wanna Get Funky With Me

Jones Girls – When I’m Gone

OC Smith – Together

Lalah Hathaway – Smile

Freddie Jackson – He’ll Never Love You Like I Do

Kool & The Gang – Jones vs Jones

People’s Choice – Jam Jam Jam

Coffee – I Wanna Be With You

Inversions – Mr Mack

Rockers Revenge – Walking On Sunshine

Carly Simon – Why

Kid Creole & The Coconuts – Stool Pigeon

Haggis Horns – Got To Lose Your Way

Melisa Morgan – Do Me Baby

Delfonics – Didn’t I Blow Your Mind

Whispers – Make It With You

Heatwave – Too Hot To Handle (Mike Maurro Mix)

Gene Dunlap – Love Nights

The Gigs :

Friday 15 th September

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

DJs: Bully & MJ

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

https://www.facebook.com/events/122137861772864/

Friday 15 th September

“Shake It Up”

The Archer, Garron Lane, South Ockendon, RM15 5JS

“Soul Across The Decades”

DJ : Pete Collins & Mark Collins

8pm – 12.30am ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/1499544520130781/

Friday 15 th September

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soul Kitchen”

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

Saturday 16 th September

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson

“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

Friday 22 nd September

“Snowboy & The Latin Section feat Jan Kearney”

Live at Olby’s Soul Cafe, King Street, Margate, CT9 1DD

7.30pm – 2am plus DJ support

“1st date of their UK tour”

More details at:

www.olbys.com

Saturday 30 th September

“Soul At The Wharf”

The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ

“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

DJ: Gary Walden

Tel (01375) 372418

https://www.facebook.com/events/145969949333865/

Saturday 30 th September

“KTF Soul Club”

Upstairs at the Old Regent Ballroom,

Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ

“Northern Soul Night”

Tickets £7 in advance

https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/

Friday 6 th October

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

Tel: (01268) 775100

Saturday 7 th October

“Soul Lounge”

The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW

DJ: Gary Walden

“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

8pm – 1am ; Tel: (01375) 651206

Saturday 7 th October

“Soul Disco Night”

The Place, Pitsea Leisure Centre

DJ: Crazy Martin

“Motown & Soul Classics”

7.30pm – 11.30pm

Admission £7

Friday 13 th October

“Shakit – Caister Warm-Up !”

(Every Second Friday of the Month)

The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA

“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”

DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes

Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am

Saturday 14 th October

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Soul By The Sea”

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

Plus guest DJ :

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

Saturday 14 th October

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Brown Sugar”

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

“Funk Soul & Disco Night”

DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

Friday 27 th October

“Soul Re-united”

RUSSC Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB

DJs: Tony Matthews, Roni O’Brien, Jazzbod

Special Guest: Birdy

9pm – 2am ; £7 before 10pm, £10 after

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154724438255636&set=gm.1531372266909209&type=3&theater&ifg=1

Saturday 28 th October

“Soul At The Manor”

The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL

DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.

“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”

8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15

Tel: (07956) 882302

https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/

Friday 3 rd November

“Overdose Of Joy”

Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU

DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,

Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions

7.30pm – 1.00am

Proceeds donated to mental health charities

https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/

Saturday 4 th November

“Soul By The Park”

The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ

DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests

“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”

9pm – 1am ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/1865995670397166/

Friday 10 th November

“Soul Odyssey”

Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,

Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN

“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”

DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish

8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Saturday 18 th November

“Soul By The Sea”

TBC

Tuesday 28 th November

“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”

Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion

8pm – 11pm

Tickets £30 – £34

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017

Saturday 9 th December

“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”

Harlow Rugby Club, Latton Park, Howard Way, Harlow, CM20 3FD

DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, Danny Peters & Dab

8.30pm – 1.30 am ; Wristbands £10

Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192

https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/

Saturday 16 th December

“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”

The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,

Details to follow…

https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/

Weekenders :

29 th & 30 th June / 1 st July 2018

“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”

£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals

Bookings on (02392)460044

More details to follow …

https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/

Weekly Events :

Fridays :

“Soul City”

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

DJs: Trish & Peter P

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

Fridays:

“Old Skool Friday”

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

“Soul, Club Anthems ”

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

Tel: (01277) 656581

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

www.bar-zero.co.uk

Monthly Events:

First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm