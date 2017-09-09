Neil Gits To 350 !!!

I didn’t notice it at the time when prepping this week’s show, as I was rather pre-occupied with my PC being reluctant to record vinyl to MP3 – but it was my 350th “Old Gits Soul Show” on Monday ! Obviously there is no mention of the fact during the broadcast, but you can quietly celebrate with some first class tuneage, lovingly selected from my collection of 70s & 80s soul, jazz-funk and disco, when it is repeated at 5pm today.
I won’t be able to listen as A13 Annie & I are heading to the Thanet coast again, this time for the “Soul By The Sea” event, with a trip to Margate in the afternoon first to do the stuff we couldn’t do during the spell of rain at the MSW2017 festival in August ! If you ever need to find a soul happening near you, take a look at the “Recommended Old Gits Nights Out” list posted below the playlist each week – here they are :
The Tunes :
Bobby Thurston – Check Out The Groove
Paradise – One Mind Two Hearts
Kenny Thomas – Crazy World
One Way – Let’s Talk
Peter Brown – Do Ya Wanna Get Funky With Me
Jones Girls – When I’m Gone
OC Smith – Together
Lalah Hathaway – Smile
Freddie Jackson – He’ll Never Love You Like I Do
Kool & The Gang – Jones vs Jones
People’s Choice – Jam Jam Jam
Coffee – I Wanna Be With You
Inversions – Mr Mack
Rockers Revenge – Walking On Sunshine
Carly Simon – Why
Kid Creole & The Coconuts – Stool Pigeon
Haggis Horns – Got To Lose Your Way
Melisa Morgan – Do Me Baby
Delfonics – Didn’t I Blow Your Mind
Whispers – Make It With You
Heatwave – Too Hot To Handle (Mike Maurro Mix)
Gene Dunlap – Love Nights
The Gigs :
Friday 15th September
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”
The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA
“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”
DJs: Bully & MJ
8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s
https://www.facebook.com/events/122137861772864/
Friday 15th September
“Shake It Up”
The Archer, Garron Lane, South Ockendon, RM15 5JS
“Soul Across The Decades”
DJ : Pete Collins & Mark Collins
8pm – 12.30am ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/1499544520130781/
Friday 15th September
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soul Kitchen”
The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW
“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”
DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests
7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/
Saturday 16th September
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
“Super Soul Saturday”
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford
DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson
“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”
7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/
Friday 22nd September
“Snowboy & The Latin Section feat Jan Kearney”
Live at Olby’s Soul Cafe, King Street, Margate, CT9 1DD
7.30pm – 2am plus DJ support
“1st date of their UK tour”
More details at:
Saturday 30th September
“Soul At The Wharf”
The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ
“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
DJ: Gary Walden
Tel (01375) 372418
https://www.facebook.com/events/145969949333865/
Saturday 30th September
“KTF Soul Club”
Upstairs at the Old Regent Ballroom,
Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ
“Northern Soul Night”
Tickets £7 in advance
https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/
Friday 6th October
(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)
“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”
The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ
DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest
“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”
8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry
Tel: (01268) 775100
Saturday 7th October
“Soul Lounge”
The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW
DJ: Gary Walden
“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
8pm – 1am ; Tel: (01375) 651206
Saturday 7th October
“Soul Disco Night”
The Place, Pitsea Leisure Centre
DJ: Crazy Martin
“Motown & Soul Classics”
7.30pm – 11.30pm
Admission £7
Friday 13th October
“Shakit – Caister Warm-Up !”
(Every Second Friday of the Month)
The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA
“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”
DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes
Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am
Saturday 14th October
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Soul By The Sea”
The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ
DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy
Plus guest DJ :
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am
Saturday 14th October
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Brown Sugar”
The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD
“Funk Soul & Disco Night”
DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts
Friday 27th October
“Soul Re-united”
RUSSC Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB
DJs: Tony Matthews, Roni O’Brien, Jazzbod
Special Guest: Birdy
9pm – 2am ; £7 before 10pm, £10 after
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154724438255636&set=gm.1531372266909209&type=3&theater&ifg=1
Saturday 28th October
“Soul At The Manor”
The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL
DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.
“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”
8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15
Tel: (07956) 882302
https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/
Friday 3rd November
“Overdose Of Joy”
Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU
DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,
Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions
7.30pm – 1.00am
Proceeds donated to mental health charities
https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/
Saturday 4th November
“Soul By The Park”
The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ
DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests
“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”
9pm – 1am ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/1865995670397166/
Friday 10th November
“Soul Odyssey”
Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,
Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN
“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”
DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish
8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6
https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/
Saturday 18th November
“Soul By The Sea”
TBC
Tuesday 28th November
“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”
Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion
8pm – 11pm
Tickets £30 – £34
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017
Saturday 9th December
“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”
Harlow Rugby Club, Latton Park, Howard Way, Harlow, CM20 3FD
DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, Danny Peters & Dab
8.30pm – 1.30 am ; Wristbands £10
Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192
https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/
Saturday 16th December
“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”
The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,
Details to follow…
https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/
Weekenders:
29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018
“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”
£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals
Bookings on (02392)460044
More details to follow …
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/
Weekly Events:
Fridays :
“Soul City”
The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”
DJs: Trish & Peter P
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;
https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/
Fridays:
“Old Skool Friday”
Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ
“Soul, Club Anthems ”
DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ
Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;
Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress
Tel: (01277) 656581
(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell
Monthly Events:
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh
Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley
Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet
Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells
Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay
Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford
Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm