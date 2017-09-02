Neil Gits Bigger !

Well, yes, summer being summer, my tummy has increased in size a little due to more days out, more meals eaten and more ice creams licked by the seaside – but this week it was all about getting the biggest tunes by the biggest names on my BIg Bank Holiday Show ! The full playlist is posted below, but if you catch the repeat airing at 5pm today (Saturday) you can hear top names such as Luther Vandross, Anita Baker, Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, James Brown & Alexander O’Neal. Sounds good ? Then get tuned in ASAP – there’s less than hour to go as I type this !!

If you missed it, worry not, I will be back LIVE on Monday with a brand new show full of soul, jazz-funk & disco goodies from the 70s 80s & beyond – feel free to send in a request either by emailing or messaging the station or posting on Facebook on “The Old Gits Soul Show” page. But remember – only the good ideas get to make it to the studio ! 😉

The Tunes

Pockets – Come Go With Me

Alexander O’Neal – What Can I Say To Make You Love Me

Brand New Heavies – Stay This Way

Kokopop – I’m In Love With You

Simon Law – Fire On Fire

Patti Labelle – I’m In Love Again

Anita Baker – Talk To Me

Gladys Knight & The Pips – Take Me In Your Arms

Rene & Angela – Banging On The Boogie

Tavares – Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel

First Choice – Let No Man Put Asunder

Heatwave – Boogie Nights (Mike Maurro Mix)

James Brown – I Got You ( I Feel Good )

Diana Ross – I’m Still Waiting

The Tams – Hey Girl Don’t Bother Me

Jackson 5 – Never Can Say Goodbye

Thames River Soul – I Thought It Was You

Colonel Abrams – When Somebody Loves Somebody

Luther Vandross – Once You Know How

Galaxy feat Phil Fearon – Wait Until Tonight My Love

Ashford & Simpson – Get Up & Do Something

Herbie Hancock – Wiggle Waggle

The Gigs

Saturday 2 nd September

“Soul By The Park”

The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ

DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests

“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”

9pm – 1am ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/500071976993085/

Saturday 2 nd September

“Soul Lounge”

The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW

DJ: Gary Walden

“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

8pm – 1am ; Tel: (01375) 651206

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Friday 8 th September

“Shakit – Caister Warm-Up !”

(Every Second Friday of the Month)

The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA

“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”

DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes

Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am

https://www.facebook.com/events/125230188124983/

Friday 8 th September

“5 Star Soul”

Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, Orsett, RM16 3HS

DJs: Brian Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle, Jon Ovel,

Mark Lee and special guest Jon Jules

“Soul Pavillion” / “Jazz Funk Lounge”

Strictly Over 30’s ; Tickets £15

Tel: (01375) 891402

https://www.facebook.com/events/1940354979544170/

Saturday 9 th September

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Soul By The Sea”

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

Plus guest DJ :

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

https://www.facebook.com/events/1420434071379671/

Saturday 9 th September

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Brown Sugar”

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

“Funk Soul & Disco Night”

DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

Friday 15 th September

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

DJs: Bully & MJ

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

https://www.facebook.com/events/122137861772864/

Friday 15 th September

“Shake It Up”

The Archer, Garron Lane, South Ockendon, RM15 5JS

“Soul Across The Decades”

DJ : Pete Collins & Mark Collins

8pm – 12.30am ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/1499544520130781/

Friday 15 th September

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soul Kitchen”

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

Saturday 16 th September

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson

“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

Friday 22 nd September

“Snowboy & The Latin Section feat Jan Kearney”

Live at Olby’s Soul Cafe, King Street, Margate, CT9 1DD

7.30pm – 2am plus DJ support

“1st date of their UK tour”

More details at:

www.olbys.com

Saturday 30 th September

“KTF Soul Club”

Upstairs at the Old Regent Ballroom,

Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ

“Northern Soul Night”

Tickets £7 in advance

https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/

Friday 6 th October

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

Tel: (01268) 775100

Saturday 7 th October

“Soul Disco Night”

The Place, Pitsea Leisure Centre

DJ: Crazy Martin

“Motown & Soul Classics”

7.30pm – 11.30pm

Admission £7

Saturday 28 th October

“Soul At The Manor”

The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL

DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.

“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”

8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15

Tel: (07956) 882302

https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/

Friday 3 rd November

“Overdose Of Joy”

Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU

DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,

Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions

7.30pm – 1.00am

Proceeds donated to mental health charities

https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/

Friday 10 th November

“Soul Odyssey”

Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,

Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN

“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”

DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish

8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Saturday 18 th November

“Soul By The Sea”

TBC

Tuesday 28 th November

“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”

Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion

8pm – 11pm

Tickets £30 – £34

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017

Saturday 9 th December

“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”

Harlow Rugby Club, Latton Park, Howard Way, Harlow, CM20 3FD

DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, Danny Peters & Dab

8.30pm – 1.30 am ; Wristbands £10

Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192

https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/

Weekenders :

29 th & 30 th June / 1 st July 2018

“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”

£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals

Bookings on (02392)460044

More details to follow …

https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/

Weekly Events :

Fridays :

“Soul City”

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

DJs: Trish & Peter P

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

Fridays:

“Old Skool Friday”

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

“Soul, Club Anthems ”

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

Tel: (01277) 656581

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

www.bar-zero.co.uk

Monthly Events:

First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm