Neil Gits Blue

Apparently it was “Blue Monday” this week, so not wishing to make anyone’s depressing day any worse, I tried to be extra cheerful & jolly on the show last Monday ! You can hear if I achieved that by listening to the repeat play at 5pm today (Saturday) … and if you can’t hear that broadcast, remember we now have a listen again facility on the website, so you can hear my fab soul show as many times as you like within the 28 days after initial airing – just click on the blue “Cool Soul” link on the “Listen Again” page !
Music to lift your spirits this week included another top track from Tom Glide’s “Divas Got Soul” album, a dazzling remix by Joey Negro of “Spoanish Hustle” by the Fatback Band, a stunning ‘Soul Soother’ by the late Teena Marie and listener requests for tracks by The Emotions & Average White Band. The full list is posted below, as is my fully updated “Recommended Old Gits Nights Out” gig list – make sure you tune in to the soul to hear the songs and try and visit one of the venues soon to support my fellow soul DJs !
The Tunes
Valentine Brothers – Money’s Too Tight To Mention
Alexander O’Neal – Critcize
Randy Muller – Beautiful Feelin’
Isabel Roberts – Rhythm Of Your Love
Average White Band – You Got It
Emotions – Layed Back
Teena Marie – Where’s California
Leanne McCrei – Stay A Little Longer
Yarbrough & Peoples – Don’t Waste Your Time
Stevie Wonder – You Haven’t Done Nothing
Cuba Gooding – Happiness Is Just Around The Bend
Chain Reaction – Search For Tomorrow
Fatback Band – Spanish Hustle (Joey Negro Remix)
Temptations – Papa Was A Rolling Stone
Chairmen Of The Board – I’m On My Way To A Better Place
Jackson 5 – Looking Through The Window
Ashling Cole – Give It To You
Shalamar – I Just Stopped By Because I Had To
Dukes – Mystery Girl
Tom Glide featuring Hil St Soul – Soul Train
Diana Ross – Mirror Mirror
Second Image – Can’t Keep Holding On
The Gigs
Saturday 20th January
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
“Super Soul Saturday – 5th Birthday Party !”
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford
DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson
“The Very Best In Jazz Funk & Soul”
7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/
Saturday 26th January
“KTF Soul Club Winter Warmer”
The Old Regent Ballroom, Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ
“Northern Soul Night”
DJ team from KTF & guests TBC
Tickets £5 (pre-orders) £7 (walk-ups)
Capacity 160 – usually sells out !
https://www.facebook.com/events/1322984077808322/?active_tab=discussion
Saturday 27th January
“Soul At The Wharf”
The Wharf Hotel, Grays, RM17 6SZ
DJ: Gary Walden
“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
Children allowed in the bar till 9pm, food served till 10pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/232142510661136/
Friday 2nd February
(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)
“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”
The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ
DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest
“Old Skool Soul & Club Anthems, R’n’B & more…”
8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry
Tel: (01268) 775100
https://www.facebook.com/groups/116110315208484/?hc_ref=ARRb586cE4MEIv8bO0bT-q6pvlZuU_ZY9byeQ5iLMb2wMKCKmpxH_JgZnEoT_HsCpDI
Saturday 10th February
“Soul Lounge”
The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW
DJ: Gary Walden
“Soul, Funk, Disco & Soulful House plus some Club Classics”
8pm – 1am ; Free Entry ; Car park at rear
https://www.facebook.com/events/912307682260844/
Saturday 10th February
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Soul By The Sea”
The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ
DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am
Saturday 10th February
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Brown Sugar”
The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD
“Funk Soul & Disco Night”
DJ : Benjaman Pigg
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts
Friday 16th February
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soulful Seduction – Bully’s Birthday Bash”
The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA
“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”
DJs: Bully & MJ
8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s
http://www.soulfulseduction.co.uk/
Friday 16th February 2018
“Five Star Soul”
Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, Orsett, RM6 3HS
DJs: Brian Kelly, Lee Fatbloke Aldwinkle, Jon Ovel, Mark Lee,
Sarah Jane Russell & Special Guest : Jim “The Syrup” Day.
7.30pm – 1.00am ; Tickets £15 from (01375)891402
https://www.facebook.com/events/387927888287977/
Friday 16th February
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soul Kitchen”
The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW
“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”
DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests
7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1899756650064329&set=gm.1319929414801132&type=3&theater&ifg=1
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/
Friday 23rd February
(Every 4th Friday of the month)
“Let’s Get Funky”
The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH
DJs: Wayne “Funky” D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly
“Soul Jazz Funk & Soulful House”
Free Entry ; 8pm – Midnight
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10215574870188973&set=gm.577423075929443&type=3&theater&ifg=1
Friday 23rd February
“Overdose Of Joy”
Havering Indoor Bowls Club, Harow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU
DJs: Paul “Baldy” Kidley, Bully, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,
Elliott M, Nick Gunn, Steve Kite & Special Guest : Les Knott
Raising funds for “Product Of A Postcode” charity
Wristbands £10 from www.overdoseofjoy.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/2000978676822576/
Saturday 24th February
“Soul By The Jetty”
Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR
“Jazz, Funk, Soul, Boogie, Nu-Jazz & Soulful House”
DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian “Rev” Kelly
Special Guest : Ash Selector
8pm – 1am ; Wristbands £7 in advance only –
Call / Text (07989)591399
email: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/139483906722369/?notif_t=plan_user_invited¬if_id=1516464693589322
Saturday 3rd March
“Soul Odyssey”
Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club
DJs: Gary Walden,Tony Treble, Gary Fish & guest Scott James
“Jazz Funk & Soul Classics plus Soulful House”
8pm – 1am ; Tickets £7 in advance until 1st Feb , £10 after
www.jumblebee.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/1118932688241639/
Saturday 10th March
“Margate Soul Festival 2018 Launch Party”
Olby’s Soul Cafe & Music Rooms, King Street, Margate, CT9 1DD
MSF DJs & Special Guests
Also : Gavin Page & Abi Clarke in “The Dug Out”
Tickets £10 www.margatesoulfestival.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/268627017001991/
Friday 16th March
“40 Years Of Disco”
SSE Arena , Wembley
“Sister Sledge, Tavares, Rose Royce, Real Thing,
Boney M, Odyssey & George McCrae – live!”
Doors Open 6pm – 7.30pm start
Tickets from £56.50 …
www.ssearena.co.uk
Saturday 17th March
“Soul By The Sea”
BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea
DJs: Michael Bird, Colin Jazzy Barnaby, Bill Challenger, Michael White, Chris White
8pm – 1am ; £7 OTD
Sunday 25th March
(Last Sunday of the month)
“Over-roast Of Joy!”
Frankies Wine Bar, Station Lane, Hornchurch, RM2 6JL
DJ: Paul Kidley & Sam Green plus guest DJ Bully
5pm -11pm ; Free Entry
www.overdoseofjoy.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/897307163760813/
Friday 30th March
“Soul Reunited – Lagoona Soul Reunion”
RUSS Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB
DJs: Tony Matthews, Jazzbod, Roni Brien & Elliot M
Guests: Lee Aldwinkle & Brian Kelly
9pm – 2am ; Tickets £10 available from 17th February
Tel (01708) 762743
https://www.facebook.com/events/159039318060493/
Sunday 1st April
“Making Memories 5”
Gardeners & K Bar, Hart Street, Brentwood
“All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Little Haven Children’s Hospice”
3pm – 1am (Easter Weekend)
https://www.facebook.com/events/312415412610833/
Weekenders:
29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018
“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”
£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals
Bookings on (02392)460044
More details to follow …
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/
3rd 4th & 5th August 2018
“Margate Soul Festival ”
Tickets now on general sale – £69 !
Full details on the website :
https://margatesoulfestival.co.uk/
Weekly Events:
Fridays :
“Soul City”
The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”
DJs: Trish & Peter P
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;
https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/
Fridays:
“Old Skool Friday”
Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ
“Soul, Club Anthems ”
DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ
Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;
Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress
Tel: (01277) 656581
(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell
www.bar-zero.co.uk
Monthly Events:
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh
Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet
Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells
Second Saturday: Brown Sugar, Spread Eagle, Brentwood
Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay
Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford
Fourth Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay – from 23rd Feb
Last Sunday: Overroast Of Joy, Frankies, Hornchurch – from 25th March
Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2018 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm