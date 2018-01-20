Neil Gits Blue

Apparently it was “Blue Monday” this week, so not wishing to make anyone’s depressing day any worse, I tried to be extra cheerful & jolly on the show last Monday ! You can hear if I achieved that by listening to the repeat play at 5pm today (Saturday) … and if you can’t hear that broadcast, remember we now have a listen again facility on the website, so you can hear my fab soul show as many times as you like within the 28 days after initial airing – just click on the blue “Cool Soul” link on the “Listen Again” page !

Music to lift your spirits this week included another top track from Tom Glide’s “Divas Got Soul” album, a dazzling remix by Joey Negro of “Spoanish Hustle” by the Fatback Band, a stunning ‘Soul Soother’ by the late Teena Marie and listener requests for tracks by The Emotions & Average White Band. The full list is posted below, as is my fully updated “Recommended Old Gits Nights Out” gig list – make sure you tune in to the soul to hear the songs and try and visit one of the venues soon to support my fellow soul DJs !

The Tunes

Valentine Brothers – Money’s Too Tight To Mention

Alexander O’Neal – Critcize

Randy Muller – Beautiful Feelin’

Isabel Roberts – Rhythm Of Your Love

Average White Band – You Got It

Emotions – Layed Back

Teena Marie – Where’s California

Leanne McCrei – Stay A Little Longer

Yarbrough & Peoples – Don’t Waste Your Time

Stevie Wonder – You Haven’t Done Nothing

Cuba Gooding – Happiness Is Just Around The Bend

Chain Reaction – Search For Tomorrow

Fatback Band – Spanish Hustle (Joey Negro Remix)

Temptations – Papa Was A Rolling Stone

Chairmen Of The Board – I’m On My Way To A Better Place

Jackson 5 – Looking Through The Window

Ashling Cole – Give It To You

Shalamar – I Just Stopped By Because I Had To

Dukes – Mystery Girl

Tom Glide featuring Hil St Soul – Soul Train

Diana Ross – Mirror Mirror

Second Image – Can’t Keep Holding On

The Gigs

Saturday 20th January

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday – 5th Birthday Party !”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson

“The Very Best In Jazz Funk & Soul”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

Saturday 26th January

“KTF Soul Club Winter Warmer”

The Old Regent Ballroom, Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ

“Northern Soul Night”

DJ team from KTF & guests TBC

Tickets £5 (pre-orders) £7 (walk-ups)

Capacity 160 – usually sells out !

https://www.facebook.com/events/1322984077808322/?active_tab=discussion

Saturday 27th January

“Soul At The Wharf”

The Wharf Hotel, Grays, RM17 6SZ

DJ: Gary Walden

“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

Children allowed in the bar till 9pm, food served till 10pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/232142510661136/

Friday 2nd February

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

“Old Skool Soul & Club Anthems, R’n’B & more…”

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

Tel: (01268) 775100

https://www.facebook.com/groups/116110315208484/?hc_ref=ARRb586cE4MEIv8bO0bT-q6pvlZuU_ZY9byeQ5iLMb2wMKCKmpxH_JgZnEoT_HsCpDI

Saturday 10th February

“Soul Lounge”

The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW

DJ: Gary Walden

“Soul, Funk, Disco & Soulful House plus some Club Classics”

8pm – 1am ; Free Entry ; Car park at rear

https://www.facebook.com/events/912307682260844/

Saturday 10th February

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Soul By The Sea”

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

Saturday 10th February

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Brown Sugar”

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

“Funk Soul & Disco Night”

DJ : Benjaman Pigg

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

Friday 16th February

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soulful Seduction – Bully’s Birthday Bash”

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

DJs: Bully & MJ

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

http://www.soulfulseduction.co.uk/

Friday 16th February 2018

“Five Star Soul”

Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, Orsett, RM6 3HS

DJs: Brian Kelly, Lee Fatbloke Aldwinkle, Jon Ovel, Mark Lee,

Sarah Jane Russell & Special Guest : Jim “The Syrup” Day.

7.30pm – 1.00am ; Tickets £15 from (01375)891402

https://www.facebook.com/events/387927888287977/

Friday 16th February

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soul Kitchen”

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1899756650064329&set=gm.1319929414801132&type=3&theater&ifg=1

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

Friday 23rd February

(Every 4th Friday of the month)

“Let’s Get Funky”

The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH

DJs: Wayne “Funky” D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly

“Soul Jazz Funk & Soulful House”

Free Entry ; 8pm – Midnight

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10215574870188973&set=gm.577423075929443&type=3&theater&ifg=1

Friday 23rd February

“Overdose Of Joy”

Havering Indoor Bowls Club, Harow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU

DJs: Paul “Baldy” Kidley, Bully, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,

Elliott M, Nick Gunn, Steve Kite & Special Guest : Les Knott

Raising funds for “Product Of A Postcode” charity

Wristbands £10 from www.overdoseofjoy.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/events/2000978676822576/

Saturday 24th February

“Soul By The Jetty”

Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR

“Jazz, Funk, Soul, Boogie, Nu-Jazz & Soulful House”

DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian “Rev” Kelly

Special Guest : Ash Selector

8pm – 1am ; Wristbands £7 in advance only –

Call / Text (07989)591399

email: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/139483906722369/?notif_t=plan_user_invited¬if_id=1516464693589322

Saturday 3rd March

“Soul Odyssey”

Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club

DJs: Gary Walden,Tony Treble, Gary Fish & guest Scott James

“Jazz Funk & Soul Classics plus Soulful House”

8pm – 1am ; Tickets £7 in advance until 1st Feb , £10 after

www.jumblebee.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/events/1118932688241639/

Saturday 10th March

“Margate Soul Festival 2018 Launch Party”

Olby’s Soul Cafe & Music Rooms, King Street, Margate, CT9 1DD

MSF DJs & Special Guests

Also : Gavin Page & Abi Clarke in “The Dug Out”

Tickets £10 www.margatesoulfestival.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/events/268627017001991/

Friday 16th March

“40 Years Of Disco”

SSE Arena , Wembley

“Sister Sledge, Tavares, Rose Royce, Real Thing,

Boney M, Odyssey & George McCrae – live!”

Doors Open 6pm – 7.30pm start

Tickets from £56.50 …

www.ssearena.co.uk

Saturday 17th March

“Soul By The Sea”

BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea

DJs: Michael Bird, Colin Jazzy Barnaby, Bill Challenger, Michael White, Chris White

8pm – 1am ; £7 OTD

Sunday 25th March

(Last Sunday of the month)

“Over-roast Of Joy!”

Frankies Wine Bar, Station Lane, Hornchurch, RM2 6JL

DJ: Paul Kidley & Sam Green plus guest DJ Bully

5pm -11pm ; Free Entry

www.overdoseofjoy.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/events/897307163760813/

Friday 30th March

“Soul Reunited – Lagoona Soul Reunion”

RUSS Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB

DJs: Tony Matthews, Jazzbod, Roni Brien & Elliot M

Guests: Lee Aldwinkle & Brian Kelly

9pm – 2am ; Tickets £10 available from 17th February

Tel (01708) 762743

https://www.facebook.com/events/159039318060493/

Sunday 1st April

“Making Memories 5”

Gardeners & K Bar, Hart Street, Brentwood

“All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Little Haven Children’s Hospice”

3pm – 1am (Easter Weekend)

https://www.facebook.com/events/312415412610833/

Weekenders:

29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018

“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”

£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals

Bookings on (02392)460044

More details to follow …

https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/

3rd 4th & 5th August 2018

“Margate Soul Festival ”

Tickets now on general sale – £69 !

Full details on the website :

https://margatesoulfestival.co.uk/

Weekly Events:

Fridays :

“Soul City”

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

DJs: Trish & Peter P

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

Fridays:

“Old Skool Friday”

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

“Soul, Club Anthems ”

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

Tel: (01277) 656581

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

www.bar-zero.co.uk

Monthly Events:

First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

Second Saturday: Brown Sugar, Spread Eagle, Brentwood

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

Fourth Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay – from 23rd Feb

Last Sunday: Overroast Of Joy, Frankies, Hornchurch – from 25th March

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2018 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm