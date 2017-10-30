Neil Gits Cosy

So, the clocks went back at the weekend and suddenly anytime you go out in the evening it is now dark when you leave home. Some people seem to get quite depressed about this time of year, though normally I like it, it is still fairly mild and perfect weather for getting out and about and watching a bit of football 🙂 although maybe trying to find your way out of an unfamiliar town after visiting a new ground can be a bit tricky. We got horribly lost in Watford stopping off for something to eat half way back from Chippenham last Saturday ! I do seem to have got caught up in “hibernation” mode though today and while we all adjust to the hour going back, I’ve decided to make tonight’s show full of much loved artists and some often played songs, ideal for cosying up to on a chilly October evening !

Tune in for the first airing of the LIVE show this evening from 7 – 9pm, repeated on Saturday from 5pm, and reeeeeelax with two hours of the good stuff from the soul days of the 70s 80s and beyond. Last week’s playlist is posted below to whet your appetite, along with all the lastest gig dates ….

The Tunes

Goldie Alexander – Show You My Love

Adeva – I Thank You

Chic – I’ll Be There

Futures – Party Man

Brass Construction – Give & Take

Carleen Anderson – Pick Up The Pieces

Stylistics – Let’s Put It All Together

Willie Bradley feat Gerald Alston – In The Meantime

Archie Bell & The Drells – I Could Dance All Night

Chairmen Of The Board – You Got Me Dangling On A String

Serious Intention – Serious

Herb Alpert – Rise

Camille Yarbrough – Take Yo Praise

Jellybean feat Steven Dante – The Real Thing

LA Mix – Don’t Stop (Jammin)

Terence Trent Darby – Dance Little Sister

QTZ160EmKayBe (!) feat Ann Nesby – Jam

Jean Carn – Trust Me

Anita Baker – Soul Inspiration

Tashan – Tempted

Jimmy Ruffin – Hold On To My Love

The Politicians feat McKinley Jackson – Free Your Mind

The Gigs

Friday 3 rd November

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

Tel: (01268) 775100

Friday 3 rd November

“Overdose Of Joy”

Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU

DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,

Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions

7.30pm – 1.00am

Proceeds donated to mental health charities

https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/

Saturday 4 th November

“Soul Lounge”

The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW

DJ: Gary Walden

“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

8pm – 1am

(01375) 651206

Saturday 4 th November

“Soul By The Park”

The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ

DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests

“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”

9pm – 1am ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/1865995670397166/

Friday 10 th November

“Soul Odyssey”

Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,

Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN

“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”

DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish

8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Friday 10 th November

“Shakit !”

(Every Second Friday of the Month)

The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA

“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”

DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes

Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am

Saturday 11 th November

“The Brit Funk Association – LIVE!”

Chelmsford City Racecourse, CM3 1QP

“Ten piece collective of musicians from Beggar & Co, Central Line,

Light Of The World, Hi Tension & Incognito”

DJs: Denise Smiler, Ian Gloss, Eli Brown, Richard Lobban

Special Guest : Paul Clark

Tickets from £25 – VIP packages from £35

www.soulexpressionpromotions.com Tel: (07931)778167

https://www.facebook.com/events/635463896664828/

Saturday 11 th November

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Soul By The Sea”

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

Plus guest DJ :

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

Saturday 11 th November

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Brown Sugar”

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

“Funk Soul & Disco Night”

DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

Friday 17 th November

“5 Star Soul”

Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS

“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”

DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,

Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector

“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”

7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402

email: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/

Friday 17 th November

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

DJs: Bully & MJ

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

Friday 17 th November

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soul Kitchen”

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

Saturday 18 th November

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson

“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

Saturday 18 th November

“Soul By The Sea”

BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea

DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby & Michael Cooper

£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1668138683409487/

Saturday 25 th November

“Soul At The Wharf”

The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ

“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

DJ: Gary Walden

Tel (01375) 372418

Tuesday 28 th November

“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”

Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion

8pm – 11pm

Tickets £30 – £34

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017

Saturday 9 th December

“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”

The Sun Inn, Nazeing, EN9 2DE

DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, John Searl & Dab

8.30pm – 1.30 am ; Wristbands £10

Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192

https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/

Saturday 16 th December

“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”

The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,

Details to follow…

https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/

Friday 22 nd December

“Let’s Get Funky”

The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH

DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly

“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”

8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry

Saturday 23rd December

“Xmas Soul Fiesta”

Langdon Hills Golf & Country Club, Lower Dunton Road, RM14 3TY

DJs: Ian Holmes, Les Knott, Garry Dennis

8pm – 1am ; Over 30s Only

Tickets £10 in advance / £15 on the door

Tel : (07914) 115439 www.wegottickets.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/1417185315077309/

Weekenders :

29 th & 30 th June / 1 st July 2018

“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”

£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals

Bookings on (02392)460044

More details to follow …

https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/

Weekly Events :

Fridays :

“Soul City”

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

DJs: Trish & Peter P

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

Fridays:

“Old Skool Friday”

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

“Soul, Club Anthems ”

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

Tel: (01277) 656581

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

www.bar-zero.co.uk

Monthly Events:

First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

Last Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm