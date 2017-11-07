Neil Gits Dark

There’s no getting away from it now – we are in the Winter Months now ! It may still feel quite Autumnal during the day when the sun is out, but now the clocks have gone back, arriving and leaving Gateway’s studios is a thing strictly done in the dark for me. No more listeners tuned in at home on the patio with a glass of vino, no more driving down to the coast in the evening sun, listening in the car – now it’s heating on, curtains closed and cosying up indoors with two hours of top tunes from the soul, jazz-funk & disco days of the 70s & 80s…

Luckily, I have a terrific stock of great music ready to share with you each Monday live at 7pm to take your mind off your troubles – take a look at the recent playlist posted below and get set to enjoy this week’s latest show again when repeated on Saturday at 5pm. And if you do feel brave enough to get out one night and check out one of the soul gigs going strong in our area, the “Recommended Old Gits Nights Out” gig list is full of ideas of places to go !

The Tunes

Rose Royce – Is It Love You’re After

Aurra – Like I Like It

Randy Muller feat Carolyn Harding – Beautiful Feeling

Ray Parker Jr – All In The Way You Get Down

Rufus & Chaka Khan – Tell Me Something Good

Donovan Blackwood – All My Life

Dexter Wansel – Holdin’ On

Barry White – Playing Your Game

Al McCall – Hard Times

George Benson – Feel Like Making Love

Greg Henderson – Dreaming

Hi Gloss – I’m Totally Yours

Bob James – Sign Of The Times

Drizabone – The Last Time

Billy Ocean – Caribbean Queen

Sade – Smooth Operator

Eugene Wilde – Gotta Get You Home With Me Tonight

Golden Gate – Charles River Drive

Luther Vandross – Love Won’t Let Me Wait

Commodores – Sweet Love

Neo feat Rudi Wilburn – Your Smile

Quincy Jones – Velas

The Gigs

Friday 10 th November

“Soul Odyssey”

Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,

Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN

“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”

DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish

8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Saturday 11 th November

“The Brit Funk Association – LIVE!”

Chelmsford City Racecourse, CM3 1QP

“Ten piece collective of musicians from Beggar & Co, Central Line,

Light Of The World, Hi Tension & Incognito”

DJs: Denise Smiler, Ian Gloss, Eli Brown, Richard Lobban

Special Guest : Paul Clark

Tickets from £25 – VIP packages from £35

www.soulexpressionpromotions.com Tel: (07931)778167

https://www.facebook.com/events/635463896664828/

Saturday 11 th November

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Soul By The Sea”

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

Plus guest DJ : Alan Champs

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

https://www.facebook.com/events/1167302746747165/

Saturday 11 th November

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Brown Sugar”

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

“Funk Soul & Disco Night”

DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

Friday 17 th November

“5 Star Soul”

Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS

“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”

DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,

Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector

“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”

7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402

email: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/

Friday 17 th November

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

DJs: Bully & MJ

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

http://www.soulfulseduction.co.uk/

Friday 17 th November

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soul Kitchen”

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests Maxine Woon & Gavin Page

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1899756650064329&set=gm.1319929414801132&type=3&theater&ifg=1

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

Saturday 18 th November

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve

“Soul Disco Boogie & Jazz-Funk”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

Saturday 18 th November

“Soul By The Sea”

BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea

“Funk, Latin, Soulful House, Jazz Dance & Boogie”

DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby, Mick Liste, Chris White

Special Guest DJ: Bill Challenger of Club Flamingo

£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am

https://www.facebook.com/events/170988816789172/

Friday 24 th November

“Killer Soul – DJ Legends!”

The Chichester Hotel, Old London Road, Wickford, SS11 8UE

DJs: Ian Reading, Greg Edwards & Tony Matthews

Tickets £12 in advance or £15 on the door

Tel: (01268) 560555

www.thechichesterhotel.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155846755788470&set=gm.1809984462364426&type=3&theater

Saturday 25 th November

“Soul At The Wharf”

The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ

“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

DJ: Gary Walden

Tel (01375) 372418

https://www.facebook.com/events/524487514551734/

Tuesday 28 th November

“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”

Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion

8pm – 11pm

Tickets £30 – £34

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017

Friday 1 st December

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

“Old Skool Soul & Club Anthems, R’n’B & more…”

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

Tel: (01268) 775100

https://www.facebook.com/groups/116110315208484/?hc_ref=ARRb586cE4MEIv8bO0bT-q6pvlZuU_ZY9byeQ5iLMb2wMKCKmpxH_JgZnEoT_HsCpDI

Saturday 9 th December

“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”

The Sun Inn, Nazeing, EN9 2DE

DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, John Searl & Dab

8.30pm – 1.00 am ; Wristbands £10

Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192

https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/

Saturday 16 th December

“Soul By The Jetty – Xmas Special 2017!”

Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR

“100% Soul, Funk, Jazz … and more !”

DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian Kelly

Special Guests: Tony Matthews & Jazzbod

8pm – 1am ; Wristband ONLY Event

£10 from www.wegottickets.com or 07989 591399

email: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/1959868724231291/

Saturday 16 th December

“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”

The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham, RM13 9EL

“Two rooms of music with Stomp DJs playing great tunes !”

8pm – 1.30am – Tickets from www.stompradio.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/

Friday 22 nd December

“Let’s Get Funky”

The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH

DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly

“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”

8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/124179461586779/

Saturday 23rd December

“Xmas Soul Fiesta”

Langdon Hills Golf & Country Club, Lower Dunton Road, RM14 3TY

DJs: Ian Holmes, Les Knott, Garry Dennis

8pm – 1am ; Over 30s Only

Tickets £10 in advance / £15 on the door

Tel : (07914) 115439 www.wegottickets.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/1417185315077309/

Sunday 31 st December

“Sunday Soul Sessions – NYE Party!”

Ilford Sports Club, Cricklefield Place, IG1 1FYFriday

“Soul, Jazz, Soulful House, Reggae, Lovers Rock & Funk”

Resident DJs Plus Live PA from “Everis”

“Family Friendly Event ; 7pm – 1am”

Tickets £12 (adults) £5 (Children under 18)

https://www.facebook.com/events/259777154526920/

Friday 16 th March 2018

“40 Years Of Disco”

SSE Arena , Wembley

“Sister Sledge, Tavares, Rose Royce, Real Thing,

Boney M, Odyssey & George McCrae – live!”

Doors Open 6pm – 7.30pm start

Tickets from £56.50 …

www.ssearena.co.uk

Weekenders :

29 th & 30 th June / 1 st July 2018

“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”

£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals

Bookings on (02392)460044

More details to follow …

https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/

Weekly Events :

Fridays :

“Soul City”

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

DJs: Trish & Peter P

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

Fridays:

“Old Skool Friday”

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

“Soul, Club Anthems ”

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

Tel: (01277) 656581

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

www.bar-zero.co.uk

Monthly Events:

First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

Second Saturday: Brown Sugar, Spread Eagle, Brentwood

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

Last Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in the rest of 2017 or early 2018 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm