Neil Gits Dark

There’s no getting away from it now – we are in the Winter Months now ! It may still feel quite Autumnal during the day when the sun is out, but now the clocks have gone back, arriving and leaving Gateway’s studios is a thing strictly done in the dark for me. No more listeners tuned in at home on the patio with a glass of vino, no more driving down to the coast in the evening sun, listening in the car – now it’s heating on, curtains closed and cosying up indoors with two hours of top tunes from the soul, jazz-funk & disco days of the 70s & 80s…

Luckily, I have a terrific stock of great music ready to share with you each Monday live at 7pm to take your mind off your troubles – take a look at the recent playlist posted below and get set to enjoy this week’s latest show again when repeated on Saturday at 5pm. And if you do feel brave enough to get out one night and check out one of the soul gigs going strong in our area, the “Recommended Old Gits Nights Out” gig list is full of ideas of places to go !

The Tunes

Rose Royce – Is It Love You’re After
Aurra – Like I Like It
Randy Muller feat Carolyn Harding – Beautiful Feeling
Ray Parker Jr – All In The Way You Get Down
Rufus & Chaka Khan – Tell Me Something Good
Donovan Blackwood – All My Life
Dexter Wansel – Holdin’ On
Barry White – Playing Your Game
Al McCall – Hard Times
George Benson – Feel Like Making Love
Greg Henderson – Dreaming
Hi Gloss – I’m Totally Yours
Bob James – Sign Of The Times
Drizabone – The Last Time
Billy Ocean – Caribbean Queen
Sade – Smooth Operator
Eugene Wilde – Gotta Get You Home With Me Tonight
Golden Gate – Charles River Drive
Luther Vandross – Love Won’t Let Me Wait
Commodores – Sweet Love
Neo feat Rudi Wilburn – Your Smile
Quincy Jones – Velas

The Gigs

 

Friday 10th November

 

Soul Odyssey”

 

Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,

 

Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN

 

A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”

 

DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish

 

8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

 

 

Saturday 11th November

 

The Brit Funk Association – LIVE!”

 

Chelmsford City Racecourse, CM3 1QP

 

Ten piece collective of musicians from Beggar & Co, Central Line,

 

Light Of The World, Hi Tension & Incognito”

 

DJs: Denise Smiler, Ian Gloss, Eli Brown, Richard Lobban

 

Special Guest : Paul Clark

 

Tickets from £25 – VIP packages from £35

 

www.soulexpressionpromotions.com Tel: (07931)778167

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/635463896664828/

 

 

Saturday 11th November

 

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

 

Soul By The Sea”

 

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

 

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

 

Plus guest DJ : Alan Champs

 

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/1167302746747165/

 

 

Saturday 11th November

 

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

 

Brown Sugar”

 

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

 

Funk Soul & Disco Night”

 

DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)

 

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

 

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

 

 

Friday 17th November

 

5 Star Soul”

 

Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS

 

Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”

 

DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,

 

Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector

 

Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”

 

7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402

 

email: [email protected]

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/

 

 

Friday 17th November

 

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

 

Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”

 

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

 

100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

 

DJs: Bully & MJ

 

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

 

http://www.soulfulseduction.co.uk/

 

 

Friday 17th November

 

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

 

Soul Kitchen”

 

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

 

Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

 

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests Maxine Woon & Gavin Page

 

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

 

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1899756650064329&set=gm.1319929414801132&type=3&theater&ifg=1

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

 

 

Saturday 18th November

 

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

 

Super Soul Saturday”

 

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

 

DJ: Paul Eve

 

Soul Disco Boogie & Jazz-Funk”

 

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

 

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

 

 

Saturday 18th November

 

Soul By The Sea”

 

BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea

 

Funk, Latin, Soulful House, Jazz Dance & Boogie”

 

DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby, Mick Liste, Chris White

 

Special Guest DJ: Bill Challenger of Club Flamingo

 

£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/170988816789172/

 

 

Friday 24th November

 

Killer Soul – DJ Legends!”

 

The Chichester Hotel, Old London Road, Wickford, SS11 8UE

 

DJs: Ian Reading, Greg Edwards & Tony Matthews

 

Tickets £12 in advance or £15 on the door

 

Tel: (01268) 560555

 

www.thechichesterhotel.co.uk

 

 

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155846755788470&set=gm.1809984462364426&type=3&theater

 

 

Saturday 25th November

 

Soul At The Wharf”

 

The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ

 

Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

 

DJ: Gary Walden

 

Tel (01375) 372418

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/524487514551734/

 

 

Tuesday 28th November

 

Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”

 

Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion

 

8pm – 11pm

 

Tickets £30 – £34

 

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017

 

 

Friday 1st December

 

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

 

The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

 

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

 

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

 

Old Skool Soul & Club Anthems, R’n’B & more…”

 

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

 

Tel: (01268) 775100

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/116110315208484/?hc_ref=ARRb586cE4MEIv8bO0bT-q6pvlZuU_ZY9byeQ5iLMb2wMKCKmpxH_JgZnEoT_HsCpDI

 

 

Saturday 9th December

 

Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”

 

The Sun Inn, Nazeing, EN9 2DE

 

DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, John Searl & Dab

 

8.30pm – 1.00 am ; Wristbands £10

 

Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/

 

 

Saturday 16th December

 

Soul By The Jetty – Xmas Special 2017!”

 

Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR

 

100% Soul, Funk, Jazz … and more !”

 

DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian Kelly

 

Special Guests: Tony Matthews & Jazzbod

 

8pm – 1am ; Wristband ONLY Event

 

£10 from www.wegottickets.com or 07989 591399

 

email: [email protected]

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/1959868724231291/

 

 

Saturday 16th December

 

Stomp Christmas Party 2017”

 

The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham, RM13 9EL

 

Two rooms of music with Stomp DJs playing great tunes !”

 

8pm – 1.30am – Tickets from www.stompradio.com

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/

 

 

Friday 22nd December

 

Let’s Get Funky”

 

The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH

 

DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly

 

The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”

 

8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/124179461586779/

 

 

Saturday 23rd December

 

Xmas Soul Fiesta”

 

Langdon Hills Golf & Country Club, Lower Dunton Road, RM14 3TY

 

DJs: Ian Holmes, Les Knott, Garry Dennis

 

8pm – 1am ; Over 30s Only

 

Tickets £10 in advance / £15 on the door

 

Tel : (07914) 115439 www.wegottickets.com

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/1417185315077309/

 

 

Sunday 31st December

 

Sunday Soul Sessions – NYE Party!”

 

Ilford Sports Club, Cricklefield Place, IG1 1FYFriday

 

Soul, Jazz, Soulful House, Reggae, Lovers Rock & Funk”

 

Resident DJs Plus Live PA from “Everis”

 

Family Friendly Event ; 7pm – 1am”

 

Tickets £12 (adults) £5 (Children under 18)

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/259777154526920/

 

 

Friday 16th March 2018

 

40 Years Of Disco”

 

SSE Arena , Wembley

 

Sister Sledge, Tavares, Rose Royce, Real Thing,

 

Boney M, Odyssey & George McCrae – live!”

 

Doors Open 6pm – 7.30pm start

 

Tickets from £56.50 …

 

www.ssearena.co.uk

 

 

Weekenders:

 

29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018

 

Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”

 

£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals

 

Bookings on (02392)460044

 

More details to follow …

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/

 

 

Weekly Events:

 

Fridays :

 

Soul City”

 

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

 

Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

 

DJs: Trish & Peter P

 

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

 

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

 

 

Fridays:

 

Old Skool Friday”

 

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

 

Soul, Club Anthems ”

 

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

 

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

 

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

 

Tel: (01277) 656581

 

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

 

www.bar-zero.co.uk

 

 

Monthly Events:
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

 

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

 

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

 

Second Saturday: Brown Sugar, Spread Eagle, Brentwood

 

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

 

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

 

Last Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay

 

 

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in the rest of 2017 or early 2018 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

 

 

 E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

 

 The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm

 

