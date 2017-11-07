Neil Gits Dark

There’s no getting away from it now – we are in the Winter Months now ! It may still feel quite Autumnal during the day when the sun is out, but now the clocks have gone back, arriving and leaving Gateway’s studios is a thing strictly done in the dark for me. No more listeners tuned in at home on the patio with a glass of vino, no more driving down to the coast in the evening sun, listening in the car – now it’s heating on, curtains closed and cosying up indoors with two hours of top tunes from the soul, jazz-funk & disco days of the 70s & 80s…
Luckily, I have a terrific stock of great music ready to share with you each Monday live at 7pm to take your mind off your troubles – take a look at the recent playlist posted below and get set to enjoy this week’s latest show again when repeated on Saturday at 5pm. And if you do feel brave enough to get out one night and check out one of the soul gigs going strong in our area, the “Recommended Old Gits Nights Out” gig list is full of ideas of places to go !
The Tunes
Rose Royce – Is It Love You’re After
Aurra – Like I Like It
Randy Muller feat Carolyn Harding – Beautiful Feeling
Ray Parker Jr – All In The Way You Get Down
Rufus & Chaka Khan – Tell Me Something Good
Donovan Blackwood – All My Life
Dexter Wansel – Holdin’ On
Barry White – Playing Your Game
Al McCall – Hard Times
George Benson – Feel Like Making Love
Greg Henderson – Dreaming
Hi Gloss – I’m Totally Yours
Bob James – Sign Of The Times
Drizabone – The Last Time
Billy Ocean – Caribbean Queen
Sade – Smooth Operator
Eugene Wilde – Gotta Get You Home With Me Tonight
Golden Gate – Charles River Drive
Luther Vandross – Love Won’t Let Me Wait
Commodores – Sweet Love
Neo feat Rudi Wilburn – Your Smile
Quincy Jones – Velas
The Gigs
Friday 10th November
“Soul Odyssey”
Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,
Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN
“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”
DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish
8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6
https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/
Saturday 11th November
“The Brit Funk Association – LIVE!”
Chelmsford City Racecourse, CM3 1QP
“Ten piece collective of musicians from Beggar & Co, Central Line,
Light Of The World, Hi Tension & Incognito”
DJs: Denise Smiler, Ian Gloss, Eli Brown, Richard Lobban
Special Guest : Paul Clark
Tickets from £25 – VIP packages from £35
www.soulexpressionpromotions.com Tel: (07931)778167
https://www.facebook.com/events/635463896664828/
Saturday 11th November
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Soul By The Sea”
The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ
DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy
Plus guest DJ : Alan Champs
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am
https://www.facebook.com/events/1167302746747165/
Saturday 11th November
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Brown Sugar”
The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD
“Funk Soul & Disco Night”
DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts
Friday 17th November
“5 Star Soul”
Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS
“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”
DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,
Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector
“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”
7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402
email: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/
Friday 17th November
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”
The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA
“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”
DJs: Bully & MJ
8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s
http://www.soulfulseduction.co.uk/
Friday 17th November
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soul Kitchen”
The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW
“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”
DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests Maxine Woon & Gavin Page
7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1899756650064329&set=gm.1319929414801132&type=3&theater&ifg=1
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/
Saturday 18th November
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
“Super Soul Saturday”
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford
DJ: Paul Eve
“Soul Disco Boogie & Jazz-Funk”
7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/
Saturday 18th November
“Soul By The Sea”
BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea
“Funk, Latin, Soulful House, Jazz Dance & Boogie”
DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby, Mick Liste, Chris White
Special Guest DJ: Bill Challenger of Club Flamingo
£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am
https://www.facebook.com/events/170988816789172/
Friday 24th November
“Killer Soul – DJ Legends!”
The Chichester Hotel, Old London Road, Wickford, SS11 8UE
DJs: Ian Reading, Greg Edwards & Tony Matthews
Tickets £12 in advance or £15 on the door
Tel: (01268) 560555
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155846755788470&set=gm.1809984462364426&type=3&theater
Saturday 25th November
“Soul At The Wharf”
The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ
“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
DJ: Gary Walden
Tel (01375) 372418
https://www.facebook.com/events/524487514551734/
Tuesday 28th November
“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”
Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion
8pm – 11pm
Tickets £30 – £34
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017
Friday 1st December
(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)
“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”
The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ
DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest
“Old Skool Soul & Club Anthems, R’n’B & more…”
8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry
Tel: (01268) 775100
https://www.facebook.com/groups/116110315208484/?hc_ref=ARRb586cE4MEIv8bO0bT-q6pvlZuU_ZY9byeQ5iLMb2wMKCKmpxH_JgZnEoT_HsCpDI
Saturday 9th December
“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”
The Sun Inn, Nazeing, EN9 2DE
DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, John Searl & Dab
8.30pm – 1.00 am ; Wristbands £10
Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192
https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/
Saturday 16th December
“Soul By The Jetty – Xmas Special 2017!”
Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR
“100% Soul, Funk, Jazz … and more !”
DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian Kelly
Special Guests: Tony Matthews & Jazzbod
8pm – 1am ; Wristband ONLY Event
£10 from www.wegottickets.com or 07989 591399
email: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/1959868724231291/
Saturday 16th December
“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”
The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham, RM13 9EL
“Two rooms of music with Stomp DJs playing great tunes !”
8pm – 1.30am – Tickets from www.stompradio.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/
Friday 22nd December
“Let’s Get Funky”
The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH
DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly
“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”
8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/124179461586779/
Saturday 23rd December
“Xmas Soul Fiesta”
Langdon Hills Golf & Country Club, Lower Dunton Road, RM14 3TY
DJs: Ian Holmes, Les Knott, Garry Dennis
8pm – 1am ; Over 30s Only
Tickets £10 in advance / £15 on the door
Tel : (07914) 115439 www.wegottickets.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/1417185315077309/
Sunday 31st December
“Sunday Soul Sessions – NYE Party!”
Ilford Sports Club, Cricklefield Place, IG1 1FYFriday
“Soul, Jazz, Soulful House, Reggae, Lovers Rock & Funk”
Resident DJs Plus Live PA from “Everis”
“Family Friendly Event ; 7pm – 1am”
Tickets £12 (adults) £5 (Children under 18)
https://www.facebook.com/events/259777154526920/
Friday 16th March 2018
“40 Years Of Disco”
SSE Arena , Wembley
“Sister Sledge, Tavares, Rose Royce, Real Thing,
Boney M, Odyssey & George McCrae – live!”
Doors Open 6pm – 7.30pm start
Tickets from £56.50 …
Weekenders:
29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018
“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”
£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals
Bookings on (02392)460044
More details to follow …
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/
Weekly Events:
Fridays :
“Soul City”
The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”
DJs: Trish & Peter P
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;
https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/
Fridays:
“Old Skool Friday”
Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ
“Soul, Club Anthems ”
DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ
Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;
Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress
Tel: (01277) 656581
(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell
Monthly Events:
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh
Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet
Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells
Second Saturday: Brown Sugar, Spread Eagle, Brentwood
Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay
Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford
Last Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay
Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in the rest of 2017 or early 2018 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm