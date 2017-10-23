Neil Gits On The Move !

I am not one who makes changes easily, anything that I do in my life gets thought through very thoroughly and an idea that I want to implement often takes weeks if not months to actually come to fruition ! However, recently I made my mind up that it was time to leave my DJ/Quiz Night venue of 37 years … yes, really, 27 years !! … and make a fresh start elsewhere and by my standards it happened very quickly, tomorrow being the first night at our new home.

If you are a regular listener to my show, you will know I have been in the Monday 7-9pm slot hosting the “Old Gits Soul Show” for a good few years now too, but after also changing my oven, boiler, accountant and DJ gear this summer, plus finally sorting my garden out and with a new car in the pipeline, that’s quite enough for now so I have no plans to move my soul show !! In any case, I LOVE doing it every Monday evening at 7pm, it is honestly one of the major highlights of my week and hopefully it gives you a relaxing couple of hours of top tunes to listen to, just as it does for me in the studio ! 🙂

The last set of soul, jazz-funk and disco choices have been posted below, along with an up to date gig guide where you can find venues and DJs also playing “our music” out and about. Tune in this evening or on Saturday between 5 & 7pm for the repeat airing … and reeeeeeeeeeeeelax ! 😀

The Tunes

Kool & The Gang – Steppin’ Out

Change – You Are My Melody

Sympli Whitney – Get Enuff

Sly & The Family Stone – Thank U Faletin Me Be Mice Elf

Bernard Wright

Atlantic Starr – When Love Calls

Anita Baker – Giving You The Best That I Got

Jocelyn Brown – If I Can’t Have Your Love

Sybil Thomas – Rescue Me

Level 42 – The Sun Goes Down (Living It Up)

Lou Rawls – What’s The Matter With The World

Jeff Kashiwa – 3 Day Weekend

Carleen Anderson – Mama Said (Straight Ahead Mix)

Johnny Bristol – Hang On In There Baby

George McCrae – I Can’t Leave You Alone

Andy Kim – Rock Me Gently

Golden Gate – Tribal

Louis Price & Nikita Germaine – Heart’s Devotion

Edie Brickell & Barry White – Good Times

Stevie Wonder – Blowin’ In The Wind

Patrick Hernandez – Born To Be Alive

Los Charly’s Orchestra/Omar – History (John Morales M+M Main Mix)

The Gigs

Friday 27 th October

“Let’s Get Funky”

The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH

DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly

“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”

8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/927253117443779/

Friday 27 th October

“Soul Re-united”

RUSSC Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB

DJs: Tony Matthews, Roni O’Brien, Jazzbod

Special Guest: Birdy

9pm – 2am ; £7 before 10pm, £10 after

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154775391170636&set=gm.1550959921617110&type=3&theater&ifg=1

Saturday 28 th October

“Soul By The Jetty”

Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island

DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian “The Rev” Kelly

Special Guest: Graham “Grumpy” Brown

“Top quality jazz-funk & soul, nu jazz,

soulful house, boogie tunes & more”

Entry by wristband only – £7 (07989) 591399

email : [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/316697195460085/?ref=br_rs

Saturday 28 th October

“Soul At The Manor”

The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL

DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.

“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”

8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15

Tel: (07956) 882302

https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/

Friday 3 rd November

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

Tel: (01268) 775100

Friday 3 rd November

“Overdose Of Joy”

Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU

DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,

Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions

7.30pm – 1.00am

Proceeds donated to mental health charities

https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/

Saturday 4 th November

“Soul Lounge”

The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW

DJ: Gary Walden

“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

8pm – 1am

(01375) 651206

Saturday 4 th November

“Soul By The Park”

The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ

DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests

“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”

9pm – 1am ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/1865995670397166/

Friday 10 th November

“Soul Odyssey”

Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,

Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN

“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”

DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish

8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Friday 10 th November

“Shakit !”

(Every Second Friday of the Month)

The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA

“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”

DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes

Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am

Saturday 11 th November

“The Brit Funk Association – LIVE!”

Chelmsford City Racecourse, CM3 1QP

“Ten piece collective of musicians from Beggar & Co, Central Line,

Light Of The World, Hi Tension & Incognito”

DJs: Denise Smiler, Ian Gloss, Eli Brown, Richard Lobban

Special Guest : Paul Clark

Tickets from £25 – VIP packages from £35

www.soulexpressionpromotions.com Tel: (07931)778167

https://www.facebook.com/events/635463896664828/

Saturday 11 th November

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Soul By The Sea”

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

Plus guest DJ :

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

Saturday 11 th November

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Brown Sugar”

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

“Funk Soul & Disco Night”

DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

Friday 17 th November

“5 Star Soul”

Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS

“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”

DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,

Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector

“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”

7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402

email: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/

Friday 17 th November

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

DJs: Bully & MJ

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

Friday 17 th November

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soul Kitchen”

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

Saturday 18 th November

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson

“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

Saturday 18 th November

“Soul By The Sea”

BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea

DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby & Michael Cooper

£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1668138683409487/

Saturday 25 th November

“Soul At The Wharf”

The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ

“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

DJ: Gary Walden

Tel (01375) 372418

Tuesday 28 th November

“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”

Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion

8pm – 11pm

Tickets £30 – £34

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017

Saturday 9 th December

“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”

The Sun Inn, Nazeing, EN9 2DE

DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, John Searl & Dab

8.30pm – 1.30 am ; Wristbands £10

Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192

https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/

Saturday 16 th December

“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”

The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,

Details to follow…

https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/

Saturday 23rd December

“Xmas Soul Fiesta”

Langdon Hills Golf & Country Club, Lower Dunton Road, RM14 3TY

DJs: Ian Holmes, Les Knott, Garry Dennis

8pm – 1am ; Over 30s Only

Tickets £10 in advance / £15 on the door

Tel : (07914) 115439 www.wegottickets.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/1417185315077309/

Weekenders :

29 th & 30 th June / 1 st July 2018

“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”

£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals

Bookings on (02392)460044

More details to follow …

https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/

Weekly Events :

Fridays :

“Soul City”

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

DJs: Trish & Peter P

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

Fridays:

“Old Skool Friday”

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

“Soul, Club Anthems ”

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

Tel: (01277) 656581

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

www.bar-zero.co.uk

Monthly Events:

First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

Last Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm