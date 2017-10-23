Neil Gits On The Move !

I am not one who makes changes easily, anything that I do in my life gets thought through very thoroughly and an idea that I want to implement often takes weeks if not months to actually come to fruition ! However, recently I made my mind up that it was time to leave my DJ/Quiz Night venue of 37 years … yes, really, 27 years !! … and make a fresh start elsewhere and by my standards it happened very quickly, tomorrow being the first night at our new home.
If you are a regular listener to my show, you will know I have been in the Monday 7-9pm slot hosting the “Old Gits Soul Show” for a good few years now too, but after also changing my oven, boiler, accountant and DJ gear this summer, plus finally sorting my garden out and with a new car in the pipeline, that’s quite enough for now so I have no plans to move my soul show !! In any case, I LOVE doing it every Monday evening at 7pm, it is honestly one of the major highlights of my week and hopefully it gives you a relaxing couple of hours of top tunes to listen to, just as it does for me in the studio ! 🙂
The last set of soul, jazz-funk and disco choices have been posted below, along with an up to date gig guide where you can find venues and DJs also playing “our music” out and about. Tune in this evening or on Saturday between 5 & 7pm for the repeat airing … and reeeeeeeeeeeeelax ! 😀
The Tunes
Kool & The Gang – Steppin’ Out
Change – You Are My Melody
Sympli Whitney – Get Enuff
Sly & The Family Stone – Thank U Faletin Me Be Mice Elf
Bernard Wright
Atlantic Starr – When Love Calls
Anita Baker – Giving You The Best That I Got
Jocelyn Brown – If I Can’t Have Your Love
Sybil Thomas – Rescue Me
Level 42 – The Sun Goes Down (Living It Up)
Lou Rawls – What’s The Matter With The World
Jeff Kashiwa – 3 Day Weekend
Carleen Anderson – Mama Said (Straight Ahead Mix)
Johnny Bristol – Hang On In There Baby
George McCrae – I Can’t Leave You Alone
Andy Kim – Rock Me Gently
Golden Gate – Tribal
Louis Price & Nikita Germaine – Heart’s Devotion
Edie Brickell & Barry White – Good Times
Stevie Wonder – Blowin’ In The Wind
Patrick Hernandez – Born To Be Alive
Los Charly’s Orchestra/Omar – History (John Morales M+M Main Mix)
The Gigs
Friday 27th October
“Let’s Get Funky”
The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH
DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly
“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”
8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/927253117443779/
Friday 27th October
“Soul Re-united”
RUSSC Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB
DJs: Tony Matthews, Roni O’Brien, Jazzbod
Special Guest: Birdy
9pm – 2am ; £7 before 10pm, £10 after
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154775391170636&set=gm.1550959921617110&type=3&theater&ifg=1
Saturday 28th October
“Soul By The Jetty”
Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island
DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian “The Rev” Kelly
Special Guest: Graham “Grumpy” Brown
“Top quality jazz-funk & soul, nu jazz,
soulful house, boogie tunes & more”
Entry by wristband only – £7 (07989) 591399
email : [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/316697195460085/?ref=br_rs
Saturday 28th October
“Soul At The Manor”
The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL
DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.
“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”
8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15
Tel: (07956) 882302
https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/
Friday 3rd November
(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)
“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”
The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ
DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest
“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”
8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry
Tel: (01268) 775100
Friday 3rd November
“Overdose Of Joy”
Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU
DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,
Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions
7.30pm – 1.00am
Proceeds donated to mental health charities
https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/
Saturday 4th November
“Soul Lounge”
The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW
DJ: Gary Walden
“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
8pm – 1am
(01375) 651206
Saturday 4th November
“Soul By The Park”
The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ
DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests
“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”
9pm – 1am ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/1865995670397166/
Friday 10th November
“Soul Odyssey”
Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,
Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN
“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”
DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish
8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6
https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/
Friday 10th November
“Shakit !”
(Every Second Friday of the Month)
The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA
“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”
DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes
Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am
Saturday 11th November
“The Brit Funk Association – LIVE!”
Chelmsford City Racecourse, CM3 1QP
“Ten piece collective of musicians from Beggar & Co, Central Line,
Light Of The World, Hi Tension & Incognito”
DJs: Denise Smiler, Ian Gloss, Eli Brown, Richard Lobban
Special Guest : Paul Clark
Tickets from £25 – VIP packages from £35
www.soulexpressionpromotions.com Tel: (07931)778167
https://www.facebook.com/events/635463896664828/
Saturday 11th November
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Soul By The Sea”
The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ
DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy
Plus guest DJ :
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am
Saturday 11th November
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Brown Sugar”
The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD
“Funk Soul & Disco Night”
DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts
Friday 17th November
“5 Star Soul”
Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS
“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”
DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,
Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector
“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”
7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402
email: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/
Friday 17th November
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”
The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA
“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”
DJs: Bully & MJ
8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s
Friday 17th November
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soul Kitchen”
The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW
“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”
DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests
7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/
Saturday 18th November
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
“Super Soul Saturday”
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford
DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson
“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”
7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/
Saturday 18th November
“Soul By The Sea”
BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea
DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby & Michael Cooper
£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1668138683409487/
Saturday 25th November
“Soul At The Wharf”
The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ
“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
DJ: Gary Walden
Tel (01375) 372418
Tuesday 28th November
“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”
Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion
8pm – 11pm
Tickets £30 – £34
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017
Saturday 9th December
“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”
The Sun Inn, Nazeing, EN9 2DE
DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, John Searl & Dab
8.30pm – 1.30 am ; Wristbands £10
Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192
https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/
Saturday 16th December
“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”
The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,
Details to follow…
https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/
Saturday 23rd December
“Xmas Soul Fiesta”
Langdon Hills Golf & Country Club, Lower Dunton Road, RM14 3TY
DJs: Ian Holmes, Les Knott, Garry Dennis
8pm – 1am ; Over 30s Only
Tickets £10 in advance / £15 on the door
Tel : (07914) 115439 www.wegottickets.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/1417185315077309/
Weekenders:
29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018
“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”
£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals
Bookings on (02392)460044
More details to follow …
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/
Weekly Events:
Fridays :
“Soul City”
The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”
DJs: Trish & Peter P
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;
https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/
Fridays:
“Old Skool Friday”
Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ
“Soul, Club Anthems ”
DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ
Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;
Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress
Tel: (01277) 656581
(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell
Monthly Events:
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh
Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley
Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet
Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells
Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay
Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford
Last Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay
Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm