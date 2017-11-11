Neil Gits A New Car !

Saturday 11th November

“The Brit Funk Association – LIVE!”

Chelmsford City Racecourse, CM3 1QP

“Ten piece collective of musicians from Beggar & Co, Central Line,

Light Of The World, Hi Tension & Incognito”

DJs: Denise Smiler, Ian Gloss, Eli Brown, Richard Lobban

Special Guest : Paul Clark

Tickets from £25 – VIP packages from £35

www.soulexpressionpromotions.com Tel: (07931)778167

https://www.facebook.com/events/635463896664828/

Saturday 11th November

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Soul By The Sea”

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

Plus guest DJ : Alan Champs

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

https://www.facebook.com/events/1167302746747165/

Saturday 11th November

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Brown Sugar”

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

“Funk Soul & Disco Night”

DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

Friday 17th November

“5 Star Soul”

Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS

“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”

DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,

Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector

“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”

7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402

email: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/

Friday 17th November

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

DJs: Bully & MJ

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

http://www.soulfulseduction.co.uk/

Friday 17th November

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soul Kitchen”

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests Maxine Woon & Gavin Page

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1899756650064329&set=gm.1319929414801132&type=3&theater&ifg=1

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

Saturday 18th November

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve

“Soul Disco Boogie & Jazz-Funk”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

Saturday 18th November

“Soul By The Sea”

BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea

“Funk, Latin, Soulful House, Jazz Dance & Boogie”

DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby, Mick Liste, Chris White

Special Guest DJ: Bill Challenger of Club Flamingo

£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am

https://www.facebook.com/events/170988816789172/

Friday 24th November

“Killer Soul – DJ Legends!”

The Chichester Hotel, Old London Road, Wickford, SS11 8UE

DJs: Ian Reading, Greg Edwards & Tony Matthews

Tickets £12 in advance or £15 on the door

Tel: (01268) 560555

www.thechichesterhotel.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155846755788470&set=gm.1809984462364426&type=3&theater

Saturday 25th November

“Soul At The Wharf”

The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ

“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

DJ: Gary Walden

Tel (01375) 372418

https://www.facebook.com/events/524487514551734/

Tuesday 28th November

“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”

Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion

8pm – 11pm

Tickets £30 – £34

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/…/tickets-shalamar-southend…

Friday 1st December

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

“Old Skool Soul & Club Anthems, R’n’B & more…”

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

Tel: (01268) 775100

https://www.facebook.com/groups/116110315208484/?hc_ref=ARRb586cE4MEIv8bO0bT-q6pvlZuU_ZY9byeQ5iLMb2wMKCKmpxH_JgZnEoT_HsCpDI

Friday 8th December

“An Evening With The Soul Ladies & The Collective”

Sawbridgeworth Memorial Hall, The Forebury, Knight Street, CM21 9BD

“Motown & Soul Classics”

8pm – 1pm ; Over 18s ; Tickets £15

Bring your own drinks & nibbles !

www.wegottickets.com

www.soulladies.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/1972066249716294/

Saturday 9th December

“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”

The Sun Inn, Nazeing, EN9 2DE

DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, John Searl & Dab

8.30pm – 1.00 am ; Wristbands £10

Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192

https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/

Saturday 16th December

“Soul By The Jetty – Xmas Special 2017!”

Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR

“100% Soul, Funk, Jazz … and more !”

DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian Kelly

Special Guests: Tony Matthews & Jazzbod

8pm – 1am ; Wristband ONLY Event

£10 from www.wegottickets.com or 07989 591399

email: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/1959868724231291/

Saturday 16th December

“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”

The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham, RM13 9EL

“Two rooms of music with Stomp DJs playing great tunes !”

8pm – 1.30am – Tickets from www.stompradio.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/

Friday 22nd December

“Let’s Get Funky”

The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH

DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly

“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”

8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/124179461586779/

Saturday 23rd December

“Xmas Soul Fiesta”

Langdon Hills Golf & Country Club, Lower Dunton Road, RM14 3TY

DJs: Ian Holmes, Les Knott, Garry Dennis

8pm – 1am ; Over 30s Only

Tickets £10 in advance / £15 on the door

Tel : (07914) 115439 www.wegottickets.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/1417185315077309/

Sunday 31st December

“Sunday Soul Sessions – NYE Party!”

Ilford Sports Club, Cricklefield Place, IG1 1FYFriday

“Soul, Jazz, Soulful House, Reggae, Lovers Rock & Funk”

Resident DJs Plus Live PA from “Everis”

“Family Friendly Event ; 7pm – 1am”

Tickets £12 (adults) £5 (Children under 18)

https://www.facebook.com/events/259777154526920/

Friday 16th March 2018

“40 Years Of Disco”

SSE Arena , Wembley

“Sister Sledge, Tavares, Rose Royce, Real Thing,

Boney M, Odyssey & George McCrae – live!”

Doors Open 6pm – 7.30pm start

Tickets from £56.50 …

www.ssearena.co.uk

Weekenders:

29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018

“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”

£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals

Bookings on (02392)460044

More details to follow …

https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/

3rd 4th & 5th August 2018

“Margate Soul Festival ”

First Earlybird tickets on sale from 23rd November !

Full details on the website :

https://margatesoulfestival.co.uk/

Weekly Events:

Fridays :

“Soul City”

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

DJs: Trish & Peter P

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

Fridays:

“Old Skool Friday”

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

“Soul, Club Anthems ”

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

Tel: (01277) 656581

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

www.bar-zero.co.uk

Monthly Events:

First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

Second Saturday: Brown Sugar, Spread Eagle, Brentwood

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

Last Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in the rest of 2017 or early 2018 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm