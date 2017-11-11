Neil Gits A New Car !

Not for the first time this year, I find myself tempted to start my blog with the phrase ” Wow ! What a busy week that was ! ” Taking priority over most of my other commitments over the last few days has been collecting and getting used to a new car, the last piece (almost !) in a jigsaw I’ve been working on all summer as some much needed changes were made to my full-on lifestyle . There was nothing actually wrong with my previous car, after a tricky start, having been thrown together in an emergency around eight years ago, we bonded really well and have had some amazing journeys together, all over the country … plus a ferry trip to Guernsey too !!! It was just that she had clocked up an incredible 226,000 miles since “birth” and the wear and tear was really starting to show through now – not least with the CD player which was more and more often producing skipping tracks and wildly distorted music ! Now, I am pleased to say those painful aural moments are gone and the tunes that I check out on my travels are sounding better than ever, so expect lots of fresh songs and artists from the soul world in my next few playlists for the show soon !! Talking of which, here is this week’s one which you can hear in all its glory from 5pm on Gateway today (Saturday) with a brand new LIVE show on Monday at 7pm …
The Tunes
Jones Girls – You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else
Rufus & Chaka Khan – Ain’t Nobody
Keith Sweat – Something Just Ain’t Right
Keni Stevens – One Way Ticket To Love
Aleem featuring Leroy Burgess – Get Loose
Howard Johnson – Take Me Through The Night
Simon Law – Message Of Love
Impressions – People Get Ready
Moments – Sho Nuff Boogie
Darlene Davis – I Found Love
Wild Cherry – Play That Funky Music
First Choice – The Player (Mike Maurro Mix)
George Benson – Off Broadway
Stephanie Mills – Never Knew Love Like This Before
Geraldine Hunt – Can’t Fake The Feeling
Jacksons – Lovely One
Tom Glide & Chidi – Old Skool Dayz
Heatwave – That’s The Way We’ll Always Say Goodnight
Gene Chandler – Does She Have A Friend
Joey Negro – Prove That You’re Feeling Me
Gloria Gaynor – Let Me Know I Have A Right
Saturday 11th November
“The Brit Funk Association – LIVE!”
Chelmsford City Racecourse, CM3 1QP
“Ten piece collective of musicians from Beggar & Co, Central Line,
Light Of The World, Hi Tension & Incognito”
DJs: Denise Smiler, Ian Gloss, Eli Brown, Richard Lobban
Special Guest : Paul Clark
Tickets from £25 – VIP packages from £35
www.soulexpressionpromotions.com Tel: (07931)778167
https://www.facebook.com/events/635463896664828/
Saturday 11th November
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Soul By The Sea”
The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ
DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy
Plus guest DJ : Alan Champs
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am
https://www.facebook.com/events/1167302746747165/
Saturday 11th November
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Brown Sugar”
The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD
“Funk Soul & Disco Night”
DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts
Friday 17th November
“5 Star Soul”
Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS
“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”
DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,
Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector
“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”
7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402
email: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/
Friday 17th November
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”
The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA
“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”
DJs: Bully & MJ
8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s
http://www.soulfulseduction.co.uk/
Friday 17th November
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soul Kitchen”
The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW
“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”
DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests Maxine Woon & Gavin Page
7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1899756650064329&set=gm.1319929414801132&type=3&theater&ifg=1
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/
Saturday 18th November
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
“Super Soul Saturday”
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford
DJ: Paul Eve
“Soul Disco Boogie & Jazz-Funk”
7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/
Saturday 18th November
“Soul By The Sea”
BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea
“Funk, Latin, Soulful House, Jazz Dance & Boogie”
DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby, Mick Liste, Chris White
Special Guest DJ: Bill Challenger of Club Flamingo
£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am
https://www.facebook.com/events/170988816789172/
Friday 24th November
“Killer Soul – DJ Legends!”
The Chichester Hotel, Old London Road, Wickford, SS11 8UE
DJs: Ian Reading, Greg Edwards & Tony Matthews
Tickets £12 in advance or £15 on the door
Tel: (01268) 560555
www.thechichesterhotel.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155846755788470&set=gm.1809984462364426&type=3&theater
Saturday 25th November
“Soul At The Wharf”
The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ
“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
DJ: Gary Walden
Tel (01375) 372418
https://www.facebook.com/events/524487514551734/
Tuesday 28th November
“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”
Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion
8pm – 11pm
Tickets £30 – £34
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/…/tickets-shalamar-southend…
Friday 1st December
(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)
“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”
The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ
DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest
“Old Skool Soul & Club Anthems, R’n’B & more…”
8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry
Tel: (01268) 775100
https://www.facebook.com/groups/116110315208484/?hc_ref=ARRb586cE4MEIv8bO0bT-q6pvlZuU_ZY9byeQ5iLMb2wMKCKmpxH_JgZnEoT_HsCpDI
Friday 8th December
“An Evening With The Soul Ladies & The Collective”
Sawbridgeworth Memorial Hall, The Forebury, Knight Street, CM21 9BD
“Motown & Soul Classics”
8pm – 1pm ; Over 18s ; Tickets £15
Bring your own drinks & nibbles !
www.wegottickets.com
www.soulladies.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/1972066249716294/
Saturday 9th December
“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”
The Sun Inn, Nazeing, EN9 2DE
DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, John Searl & Dab
8.30pm – 1.00 am ; Wristbands £10
Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192
https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/
Saturday 16th December
“Soul By The Jetty – Xmas Special 2017!”
Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR
“100% Soul, Funk, Jazz … and more !”
DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian Kelly
Special Guests: Tony Matthews & Jazzbod
8pm – 1am ; Wristband ONLY Event
£10 from www.wegottickets.com or 07989 591399
email: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/1959868724231291/
Saturday 16th December
“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”
The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham, RM13 9EL
“Two rooms of music with Stomp DJs playing great tunes !”
8pm – 1.30am – Tickets from www.stompradio.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/
Friday 22nd December
“Let’s Get Funky”
The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH
DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly
“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”
8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/124179461586779/
Saturday 23rd December
“Xmas Soul Fiesta”
Langdon Hills Golf & Country Club, Lower Dunton Road, RM14 3TY
DJs: Ian Holmes, Les Knott, Garry Dennis
8pm – 1am ; Over 30s Only
Tickets £10 in advance / £15 on the door
Tel : (07914) 115439 www.wegottickets.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/1417185315077309/
Sunday 31st December
“Sunday Soul Sessions – NYE Party!”
Ilford Sports Club, Cricklefield Place, IG1 1FYFriday
“Soul, Jazz, Soulful House, Reggae, Lovers Rock & Funk”
Resident DJs Plus Live PA from “Everis”
“Family Friendly Event ; 7pm – 1am”
Tickets £12 (adults) £5 (Children under 18)
https://www.facebook.com/events/259777154526920/
Friday 16th March 2018
“40 Years Of Disco”
SSE Arena , Wembley
“Sister Sledge, Tavares, Rose Royce, Real Thing,
Boney M, Odyssey & George McCrae – live!”
Doors Open 6pm – 7.30pm start
Tickets from £56.50 …
www.ssearena.co.uk
Weekenders:
29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018
“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”
£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals
Bookings on (02392)460044
More details to follow …
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/
3rd 4th & 5th August 2018
“Margate Soul Festival ”
First Earlybird tickets on sale from 23rd November !
Full details on the website :
https://margatesoulfestival.co.uk/
Weekly Events:
Fridays :
“Soul City”
The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”
DJs: Trish & Peter P
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;
https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/
Fridays:
“Old Skool Friday”
Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ
“Soul, Club Anthems ”
DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ
Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;
Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress
Tel: (01277) 656581
(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell
www.bar-zero.co.uk
Monthly Events:
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh
Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet
Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells
Second Saturday: Brown Sugar, Spread Eagle, Brentwood
Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay
Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford
Last Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay
Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in the rest of 2017 or early 2018 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm