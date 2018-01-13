Neil Gits A Nice Surprise

It was great to get back to normal this week and I tried to pull out all the stops to make this week’s show a little belter – but no amount of planning & preparation can account for those odd “one-off” moments in the studio that happen more and more as I get older ! This time, I was reading out some details from the back of the CD sleeve of the fab Tom Glide “Divas Got Soul” album, which I bought direct from his website late last year and in mid-sentence I suddenly stopped and went “OMG!” or something similar. It’s no secret that I know Tom personally and have met him a few times through a mutual friend at the Margate Soul Festival and similar events nearby, but I was completely surprised to catch out of the corner of my eye the message “Neil ‘s got soul ! Thanks for your support, Tom” written is silver ink down in the bottom right hand side ! I’d played the CD a couple of times in the car and never spotted that before – and it’s now the “Featured Album” for January, one of a number of new bits on the show for 2018. Tune in at 5pm today (Saturday) for the repeat play and don’t forget we now have a “listen again” facility on the website – go have a little play now if you can’t wait that long !! 😉

The Tunes

Whispers – And The Beat Goes On

Freddie Jackson – He’ll Never Love You Like I Do

Ed The Red – Summer Is The Coldest Season Of The Year

Colonel Abrams – I’m Not Gonna Let You Go

Heatwave – The Big Guns

Atlantic Starr – Cool Calm Collected

Whitney Houston & Jermaine Jackson – Nobody Loves Me Like You Do

Stacy Lattisaw – Dreaming

Shalamar – On Top Of The World

Kool & The Gang – Ladies Night

Lanier & Co – I Just Don’t Know

MFSB – Mysteries Of The World

New York Port Authority – I Got It

Earth Wind & Fire – September

Chic – Le Freak

Chaka Khan – I’m Every Woman

Kenya – I Can’t Help It

Ronnie Laws – Stay Awake

Alexander O’Neal – Look At Us Now

Tom Glide featuring Tracy Hamlin – Strong Feelings

TJM – Am I Dreaming

Aretha Franklin – Think

(I’ll add a full list of all the new gigs for this year next week – it needs a good sort out !)