Neil Gits Stuck In An Almighty Jam !

Since my last blog, Nathan and I have been on our Annual Big Boys Road Trip – and fair to say it didn’t got to plan !! 🙁 We bought tickets to see Wayne Rooney (his favourite player) turn out for Everton in the Europa League last Thursday and intended to leave home at about 9.30 / 10am, but I woke up to find the car had a flat tyre, then when I tried to start the engine and take it to the tyre place nearby, it had a flat battery too !!! Not good … The problems were solved as quickly as you could hope for, but we still left nearly three hours later than planned, hoping to arrive at our hotel in Liverpool by 6pm latest then get to the ground to relax and enjoy the match. Not a chance. A minor structural fault in the road joints on the M6 Thelwall Viaduct meant they closed the motorway at 3pm and caused instant gridlock around the North West just south of Liverpool – we ended up spending nine hours virtaully trapped in our car, two of which were almost stationary in Warrington and checked in to the Holiday Inn at 9.30pm – ten minutes or so before the match finished ! We could have cried …

The whole trip proved stressful on other levels with a bit of poor weather scuppering some of our golf plans and more traffic & torrential rain piling on the pressure driving home the next day, so since then I have been doing some extra chilling and now catching up with all my jobs having finally recovered ! Hence, there are two recent playlists enclosed below for you to peruse and a fully updated list of gigs worth checking out in he Autumn. Amidst all the carnage, last Monday’s show was a cracker, so if you’ve had a tough week, treat your ears to some super cool soul when it gets repeated at 5pm today ! 🙂

Playlist 21st August :

Average White Band – Let’s Go Round Again

Hugh Masekela – Don’t Go Lose It Baby

Matthew Winchester – The Other Side

Rodney Franklin – Fiesta

Soul Fusion Seven – Summer Breeze (T-Groove Remix)

Soul II Soul – Back To Life

Shirley Jones – She Knew About Me

Larry Gold feat Carol Riddick – Loving You

Melba Moore – Do You Really Want My Love

George Benson – Shiver

O’Jays – Message In Our Music

Haggis Horns – The Traveller Part 2

Ann Peebles – I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down

Gap Band – Oops Upside Your Head

Locksmith – Unlock The Funk

Tom Browne – Funkin’ For Jamaica

Will Downing ft Avery Sunshine – I’m Feeling The Love

Thames River Soul – Stairway To Heaven – Vanessa Haynes

Aretha Franklin – Angel

Phylis Hyman – Kiss You All Over

Evelyn Thomas – Weak Spot

Idris Muhammad – Crab Apple

Playlist 14th August :

GQ – Make My Dream A Reality

Imagination – Just An Illusion

Soul Fusion Seven – Steppin’ Up My Love (T-Groove Remix)

Billy Griffin – Electrified

G C Cameron – You’re What’s Missing In My Life

Thames River Soul feat Omar – Will It Go Round In Circles

Luther Vandross – Don’t Want To Be A Fool

Broomfield – Where Do I Go From Here

Touch Of Class – Let Me Be Your Everything

Boz Scaggs – Lowdown

Wayne Henderson – Dancin’ Love Affair

Incognito – Parisienne Girl

The Ad Libs – Nothing’s Worse Than Being Alone

Stylistics – I Can’t Give You Anything But My Love

MFSB – Sexy

George McCrae – It’s Been So Long

Marc Staggers – Stop Playing With My Heart

Trina Broussard – Sailing

Rose Royce – I Wanna Get Next To You

The Inspirations – Your Wish Is My Command

Michael Jackson – Farewell My Summer Love

Dennis Coffey – Gimme That Funk

Soul City People – Fight For The Right (Instrumental)

Gigs Worth Checking :

Saturday 26 th August

“Soul By The Jetty – Annual Beach Party”

The Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR

DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian Kelly and ..

Special Guest: Jeff Young

“Top quality jazz, funk,& soul with nu-jazz, soulful house, boogie tunes & more”

8pm – 1am ; Entry by wristband only ; Capacity 175

Contact : [email protected] / 07989 591399

https://www.facebook.com/events/1896548193934506/

Sunday 27 th August

“Sisters Of Soul”

The Cliffs Pavillion, Westcliff-on-Sea, SS0 7RA

“Jocelyn Brown, Gwen Dickey & Jaki Graham – live !”

DJ support from Ian Reading & Merv”The Swerve” Griffiths”

Tickets £25 or £30 ; Tel ; (01702) 351135

Sunday 27 th August

“21st Century Soul”

Miles Bar, Harbour Parade, Ramsgate, CT11 8LN

DJs: Matt B & James Anthony

Free Admission ; 9.30pm – 1.30pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/355846488181205/

Friday 1 st September

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

Tel: (01268) 775100

Friday 1 st September

“Soul Reunited”

RUSSC Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB

DJs: Tony Matthews, Roni O’Brien, Jazzbod

Special Guest: Brian Jay

9pm – 2am ; £7 before 10pm, £10 after

(Also 27th Oct with Birdy / 22nd Dec with Tony Fernandez)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Saturday 2 nd September

“Soul By The Park”

The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ

DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests

“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”

9pm – 1am ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/500071976993085/

Saturday 2 nd September

“Soul Lounge”

The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW

DJ: Gary Walden

“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

8pm – 1am ; Tel: (01375) 651206

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Friday 8 th September

“Shakit !”

(Every Second Friday of the Month)

The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA

“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”

DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes

Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am

Friday 8 th September

“5 Star Soul”

Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, Orsett, RM16 3HS

DJs: Brian Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle, Jon Ovel,

Mark Lee and special guest Jon Jules

“Soul Pavillion” / “Jazz Funk Lounge”

Strictly Over 30’s ; Tickets £15

Tel: (01375) 891402

https://www.facebook.com/events/1940354979544170/

Saturday 9 th September

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Soul By The Sea”

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

Plus guest DJ :

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

Saturday 9 th September

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Brown Sugar”

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

“Funk Soul & Disco Night”

DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

Friday 15 th September

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

DJs: Bully & MJ

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

https://www.facebook.com/events/122137861772864/

Friday 15 th September

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soul Kitchen”

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

Saturday 16 th September

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson

“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

Friday 22 nd September

“Snowboy & The Latin Section feat Jan Kearney”

Live at Olby’s Soul Cafe, King Street, Margate, CT9 1DD

7.30pm – 2am plus DJ support

“1st date of their UK tour”

More details at:

www.olbys.com

Saturday 30 th September

“KTF Soul Club”

Upstairs at the Old Regent Ballroom,

Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ

“Northern Soul Night”

Tickets £7 in advance

https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/

Saturday 28 th October

“Soul At The Manor”

The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL

DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.

“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”

8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15

Tel: (07956) 882302

https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/

Friday 3 rd November

“Overdose Of Joy”

Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU

DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,

Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions

7.30pm – 1.00am

Proceeds donated to mental health charities

https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/

Friday 10 th November

“Soul Odyssey”

Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,

Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN

“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”

DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish

8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Saturday 18 th November

“Soul By The Sea”

TBC

Tuesday 28 th November

“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”

Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion

8pm – 11pm

Tickets £30 – £34

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017

Weekenders :

More to be announced soon !

Weekly Events :

Fridays :

“Soul City”

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

DJs: Trish & Peter P

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

Fridays:

“Old Skool Friday”

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

“Soul, Club Anthems ”

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

Tel: (01277) 656581

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

www.bar-zero.co.uk

Monthly Events:

First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm