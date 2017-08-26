Neil Gits Stuck In An Almighty Jam !

Since my last blog, Nathan and I have been on our Annual Big Boys Road Trip – and fair to say it didn’t got to plan !! 🙁 We bought tickets to see Wayne Rooney (his favourite player) turn out for Everton in the Europa League last Thursday and intended to leave home at about 9.30 / 10am, but I woke up to find the car had a flat tyre, then when I tried to start the engine and take it to the tyre place nearby, it had a flat battery too !!! Not good … The problems were solved as quickly as you could hope for, but we still left nearly three hours later than planned, hoping to arrive at our hotel in Liverpool by 6pm latest then get to the ground to relax and enjoy the match. Not a chance. A minor structural fault in the road joints on the M6 Thelwall Viaduct meant they closed the motorway at 3pm and caused instant gridlock around the North West just south of Liverpool – we ended up spending nine hours virtaully trapped in our car, two of which were almost stationary in Warrington and checked in to the Holiday Inn at 9.30pm – ten minutes or so before the match finished ! We could have cried …
The whole trip proved stressful on other levels with a bit of poor weather scuppering some of our golf plans and more traffic & torrential rain piling on the pressure driving home the next day, so since then I have been doing some extra chilling and now catching up with all my jobs having finally recovered ! Hence, there are two recent playlists enclosed below for you to peruse and a fully updated list of gigs worth checking out in he Autumn. Amidst all the carnage, last Monday’s show was a cracker, so if you’ve had a tough week, treat your ears to some super cool soul when it gets repeated at 5pm today ! 🙂
Playlist 21st August :
Average White Band – Let’s Go Round Again
Hugh Masekela – Don’t Go Lose It Baby
Matthew Winchester – The Other Side
Rodney Franklin – Fiesta
Soul Fusion Seven – Summer Breeze (T-Groove Remix)
Soul II Soul – Back To Life
Shirley Jones – She Knew About Me
Larry Gold feat Carol Riddick – Loving You
Melba Moore – Do You Really Want My Love
George Benson – Shiver
O’Jays – Message In Our Music
Haggis Horns – The Traveller Part 2
Ann Peebles – I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down
Gap Band – Oops Upside Your Head
Locksmith – Unlock The Funk
Tom Browne – Funkin’ For Jamaica
Will Downing ft Avery Sunshine – I’m Feeling The Love
Thames River Soul – Stairway To Heaven – Vanessa Haynes
Aretha Franklin – Angel
Phylis Hyman – Kiss You All Over
Evelyn Thomas – Weak Spot
Idris Muhammad – Crab Apple
Playlist 14th August :
GQ – Make My Dream A Reality
Imagination – Just An Illusion
Soul Fusion Seven – Steppin’ Up My Love (T-Groove Remix)
Billy Griffin – Electrified
G C Cameron – You’re What’s Missing In My Life
Thames River Soul feat Omar – Will It Go Round In Circles
Luther Vandross – Don’t Want To Be A Fool
Broomfield – Where Do I Go From Here
Touch Of Class – Let Me Be Your Everything
Boz Scaggs – Lowdown
Wayne Henderson – Dancin’ Love Affair
Incognito – Parisienne Girl
The Ad Libs – Nothing’s Worse Than Being Alone
Stylistics – I Can’t Give You Anything But My Love
MFSB – Sexy
George McCrae – It’s Been So Long
Marc Staggers – Stop Playing With My Heart
Trina Broussard – Sailing
Rose Royce – I Wanna Get Next To You
The Inspirations – Your Wish Is My Command
Michael Jackson – Farewell My Summer Love
Dennis Coffey – Gimme That Funk
Soul City People – Fight For The Right (Instrumental)
Gigs Worth Checking :
Saturday 26th August
“Soul By The Jetty – Annual Beach Party”
The Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR
DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian Kelly and ..
Special Guest: Jeff Young
“Top quality jazz, funk,& soul with nu-jazz, soulful house, boogie tunes & more”
8pm – 1am ; Entry by wristband only ; Capacity 175
Contact : [email protected] / 07989 591399
https://www.facebook.com/events/1896548193934506/
Sunday 27th August
“Sisters Of Soul”
The Cliffs Pavillion, Westcliff-on-Sea, SS0 7RA
“Jocelyn Brown, Gwen Dickey & Jaki Graham – live !”
DJ support from Ian Reading & Merv”The Swerve” Griffiths”
Tickets £25 or £30 ; Tel ; (01702) 351135
Sunday 27th August
“21st Century Soul”
Miles Bar, Harbour Parade, Ramsgate, CT11 8LN
DJs: Matt B & James Anthony
Free Admission ; 9.30pm – 1.30pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/355846488181205/
Friday 1st September
(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)
“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”
The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ
DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest
“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”
8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry
Tel: (01268) 775100
Friday 1st September
“Soul Reunited”
RUSSC Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB
DJs: Tony Matthews, Roni O’Brien, Jazzbod
Special Guest: Brian Jay
9pm – 2am ; £7 before 10pm, £10 after
(Also 27th Oct with Birdy / 22nd Dec with Tony Fernandez)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/
Saturday 2nd September
“Soul By The Park”
The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ
DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests
“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”
9pm – 1am ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/500071976993085/
Saturday 2nd September
“Soul Lounge”
The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW
DJ: Gary Walden
“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
8pm – 1am ; Tel: (01375) 651206
https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/
Friday 8th September
“Shakit !”
(Every Second Friday of the Month)
The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA
“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”
DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes
Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am
Friday 8th September
“5 Star Soul”
Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, Orsett, RM16 3HS
DJs: Brian Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle, Jon Ovel,
Mark Lee and special guest Jon Jules
“Soul Pavillion” / “Jazz Funk Lounge”
Strictly Over 30’s ; Tickets £15
Tel: (01375) 891402
https://www.facebook.com/events/1940354979544170/
Saturday 9th September
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Soul By The Sea”
The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ
DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy
Plus guest DJ :
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am
Saturday 9th September
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Brown Sugar”
The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD
“Funk Soul & Disco Night”
DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts
Friday 15th September
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”
The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA
“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”
DJs: Bully & MJ
8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s
https://www.facebook.com/events/122137861772864/
Friday 15th September
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soul Kitchen”
The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW
“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”
DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests
7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/
Saturday 16th September
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
“Super Soul Saturday”
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford
DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson
“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”
7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/
Friday 22nd September
“Snowboy & The Latin Section feat Jan Kearney”
Live at Olby’s Soul Cafe, King Street, Margate, CT9 1DD
7.30pm – 2am plus DJ support
“1st date of their UK tour”
More details at:
Saturday 30th September
“KTF Soul Club”
Upstairs at the Old Regent Ballroom,
Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ
“Northern Soul Night”
Tickets £7 in advance
https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/
Saturday 28th October
“Soul At The Manor”
The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL
DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.
“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”
8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15
Tel: (07956) 882302
https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/
Friday 3rd November
“Overdose Of Joy”
Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU
DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,
Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions
7.30pm – 1.00am
Proceeds donated to mental health charities
https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/
Friday 10th November
“Soul Odyssey”
Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,
Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN
“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”
DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish
8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6
https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/
Saturday 18th November
“Soul By The Sea”
TBC
Tuesday 28th November
“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”
Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion
8pm – 11pm
Tickets £30 – £34
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017
Weekenders:
More to be announced soon !
Weekly Events:
Fridays :
“Soul City”
The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”
DJs: Trish & Peter P
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;
https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/
Fridays:
“Old Skool Friday”
Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ
“Soul, Club Anthems ”
DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ
Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;
Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress
Tel: (01277) 656581
(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell
Monthly Events:
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh
Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley
Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet
Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells
Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay
Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford
Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm