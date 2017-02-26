Charity Fundraising Night in aid of SANDS

Fundraising Charity Night in aid of Sands In loving Memory of Laura
Friday, 9th February 2018 7.30pm til late
Buffet, Charity Raffle & Music, featuring Risky Notes Function Band
Free Entry, Donation Appreciated
Tyrrells Hall Workingmens Club, 67 Dock Road, Grays, Essex RM17 6EY

    Professional photographer ‘Sean Nash Photography’ covering the evening, Gateway 97.8 covering the evening, and several local VIP dignitaries attending.

    It is going to be a great evening!

