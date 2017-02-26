Charity Fundraising Night in aid of SANDS

More
9th February 2018 19:30
Location
Tyrrells Hall Workingmens Club, 67 Dock Road, Grays, Essex RM17 6EY
Cost
Free (but a donation is welcome)
Organiser's Number
0845 652 0448
Organiser's Email
Fundraising Charity Night in aid of Sands In loving Memory of LauraFriday, 9th February 2018 7.30pm til lateBuffet, Charity Raffle & Music, featuring Risky Notes Function BandFree Entry, Donation AppreciatedTyrrells Hall Workingmens Club, 67 Dock Road, Grays, Essex RM17 6EY
Professional photographer ‘Sean Nash Photography’ covering the evening, Gateway 97.8 covering the evening, and several local VIP dignitaries attending.
It is going to be a great evening!