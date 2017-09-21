Gateway 97.8 is proud to announce the release of our official mobile application on the Apple App Store, for supported iOS Devices (iPhone, iPad & iPod Touch).

On our new application, you can listen to the station live from your device, along with keeping up to date with who is on air, our latest news and blogs. We will also be adding some extra special functionality during special events, so please keep an eye out for them. We will also from time-to-time if you accept, send you notifications that may be relevant to you, regarding shows on the station or special events. You will be given the option to allow or deny this when you first open the application, but we promise not to spam you if you do accept!

Help

If you are having any technical problems with the app, please get in touch by email to [email protected] or give us a call on 01268 833978, and ask for a message to be passed on to the webmaster, who can then investigate this problem.