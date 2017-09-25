Gateway celebrates our 7th Birthday live on air but 10 years with our restricted service licenses.
We remember our Yvonne who passed away in 2016, and today we announce we raised £745 for a Memorial
headstone and to contribute to a radio course for our volunteers.
we thank the John Baron fun walk for topping up our donation which means we have £1.149
Many thanks to the bonus pot companies who donated
Gateway 7th Birthday
