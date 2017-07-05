BASOP’s Summer Swing to Raise Funds for Local Horses & Ponies

Ros Connors

                                                                    BASOP PRESENTS

A fabulous evening of live music, featuring a 3-piece band and full choir, taking you on a musical journey through the ‘Swing’ age.

Wednesday 30th August 2017

7.30pm

The Bowers and Pitsea Sports and Social Club

Crown Avenue

Pitsea, SS13 2BE

Tables of up to 10 will be arranged cabaret-style, so come along and relax with friends whilst enjoying a drink from the bar (you can bring your own nibbles)

Tickets @ £8 are available from Celia Riley

Email: [email protected]

Phone/Text: 07798 816065

This production is kindly being sponsored by Michael Barnard

