BASOP’s Summer Swing to Raise Funds for Local Horses & Ponies

BASOP PRESENTS
A fabulous evening of live music, featuring a 3-piece band and full choir, taking you on a musical journey through the ‘Swing’ age.
Wednesday 30th August 2017
7.30pm
The Bowers and Pitsea Sports and Social Club
Crown Avenue
Pitsea, SS13 2BE
Tables of up to 10 will be arranged cabaret-style, so come along and relax with friends whilst enjoying a drink from the bar (you can bring your own nibbles)
Tickets @ £8 are available from Celia Riley
Email: [email protected]
Phone/Text: 07798 816065
This production is kindly being sponsored by Michael Barnard
