Local Projects Lottery funding awards

£27,000 from National Lottery players awarded to Basildon community projects

A project helping young people in Basildon to raise their self-esteem and confidence is one of three local schemes sharing in £26,887 of National Lottery funding today.

Gateway Community Media has received £8,000 to run training courses at its radio station for young people not in education, employment or training (NEET). The project aims to provide people with new skills and training to help reduce unemployment.

The funding is being awarded by the Big Lottery Fund which distributes money raised by National Lottery players back into communities.

Daniel Lawrence, Director at Gateway Community Media, said: “Young people come to us with different abilities; the project helps raise self-esteem, encourages team building and teaches transferable skills. They all have fun as a group and help each other gain the qualification. Thank you to National Lottery players for ensuring we can support people of all abilities in our community, as well as the volunteers who work on the project.”

James Harcourt, England Grant Making Director at the Big Lottery Fund said: “We are proud to give National Lottery money to local projects that make a difference in their communities. Whether £500 or £500,000, our funding is used to run amazing projects led by local people. When you hear about projects like these you realise the incredible impact the money generated by National Lottery players has had on communities across England. It really is life changing.”

Other Basildon projects sharing today’s funding include:

Karate4Basildon, which has received £8,930 to run free karate sessions for children in the local area.

African Women and Young Girls Empowerment Project, which has received £9,957 to fund a support network for women and girls, covering subjects like finance, education, health and home life.

Across England a total of 1386 projects were awarded £40,197,382.55 of National Lottery funding today.

The Big Lottery Fund is the largest funder of community activity in the UK. It is responsible for giving out 40% of the money raised by National Lottery players for good causes. Last year it awarded more than £700 million and supported more than 13,000 projects.

The Big Lottery Fund uses money raised by National Lottery players to help communities achieve their ambitions. From small, local projects to UK-wide initiatives, our funding brings people together to make a difference to their health, wellbeing and environment. Since June 2004 we have awarded £8.5 billion to projects that improve the lives of millions of people.